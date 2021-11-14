A driver was airlifted from an interstate accident in Fayette County Friday.
Illinois State Police reported a white 2021 Volvo truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Michael E. Wilson, 46, of Plant City, Florida, was stopped in the southbound lane of Interstate 57 near milepost 135 due to a crash in the area when a black 2015 Ford Escape driven by Jacob A. Wacker, 25, of Hoyelton, rear-ended the trailer. The accident occurred at 7:23 a.m.
Wacker was airlifted to a regional hospital with injuries. Wilson refused medical attention.
Wacker was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.