A driver was airlifted from a single-vehicle accident east of Hazel Dell in Cumberland County Friday.
Illinois State Police reported Joshua K. Reynolds, 21, of Kansas, Illinois, was driving a green 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix north on Illinois 49 at 2400 E when the vehicle left the roadway to the west and struck a tree at 10:43 p.m.
Reynolds was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Reynolds was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.
