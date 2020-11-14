A Pennsylvania man was airlifted to an area hospital after a crash on Interstate-70 east of Altamont on Friday, according to Illinois State Police.
Sal J. Martin, 35, of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, was eastbound on the intetsrate at Milepost 86 at about 12:35 p.m. in a 2012 Dosge Caravan when he attempted to pass another vehicle while driving on the left shoulder and in the median, police said.
After failing to pass, Martin attempted to re-enter the roadway, but overcorrected and crossed both eastbound lanes. The Caravan left the roadway to the right and overturned.
Martin was completely ejected and then airlifted to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was charged with Driving While License Suspended, Improper Lane Use, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.