The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) will once again be offering Flu Vaccination and COVID-19 Booster Clinics, but at a new location. Drive thru clinics will be offered at 1904 S. Banker St (the oil change place in front of the Village Square Mall) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The clinics at this location begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and end on Thursday, Oct. 27. The week of September there will be no regular dose flu vaccine available only the high dose vaccine. Regular flu vaccine should be available by Oct. 4.
At these clinics ECHD will be offering regular flu shots, high dose flu shots and the new bivalent COVID19 boosters to those aged 12 and over. People are able to receive both a flu vaccine and a COVID-19 booster at the same time if they choose. Kids Flu Clinics for those under 12– will be offered at a different time and location.
To be eligible for the new COVID-19 bivalent booster you must have completed your primary series of COVID-19 shots and be at least 2 months out from your last COVID-19 shot of any kind.
The updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters are designed to give you broad protection against COVID-19, including better protection against the Omicron variant. The new boosters include components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant. This is why it is called a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
Remember getting the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from the flu. Different flu strains circulate every flu season, making it important that you get an annual flu shot.
Masks are required. Please wear short sleeved shirts and no coat in the car so it is easier to receive your shot. Have your insurance card and license ready for ECHD employees to scan. If receiving a COVID-19 booster please bring your COVID-19 Vaccine Card.
To check availability and eligibility please call the Effingham County Health Department on 217-342-9237 and choose the “CLINIC” option. For more information visit www.effcohealth.org
