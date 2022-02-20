EFFINGHAM — Those in need of a dress for this year’s prom or next year’s homecoming found a one-stop shop Saturday at Effingham High School, as the school held its winter formal dress resale benefiting its competitive cheerleading team.
More than 170 dresses were put up for sale, with people paying $5 each to drop off lightly used formal dresses. Those providing the dresses could set their own price, meaning a dress that cost hundreds of dollars upon purchase could go for a significant markdown.
“Most of these dresses’ original prices were anywhere from $500-$1,000,” said head coach Lisa Sigg. “Prices on our dresses (at the sale) range from $100-$500. They’re brand names worn within the last 4-5 years.”
All proceeds for the event go to the cheerleading squad to pay for camps, stunt clinics, team meals and bonding activities in addition to team apparel. One of the biggest costs for the team is having to pay for that year’s choreography, which can cost upward of $3,000 to secure, in addition to music, which goes for $1,500 each year.
That’s on top of the $400 cost to pay for each cheerleader who goes to the school’s cheerleading camp, along with the $400 needed to pay for clothing. Sigg believes doing something like this is easier than just selling apparel for the same markdown.
“Our profit is solely the $5 to put the dress for sale and the $1 admission to attend the sale,” Sigg said. “It’s a two-day commitment.”
Those on the team understand the importance of this sale and a larger sale held in August to the group.
“We do it to save money up, gain money for our cheers and so we can do more things and get better as a team,” said Gabbi Kreke, a junior on the EHS team.
Some of the dresses on display came from families of the cheerleaders.
“A lot of our older siblings from years past have (donated dresses),” said Aila Woomer, a fellow junior. “A lot of parents donated mirrors and racks.”
The money coming in from the sale can help to build success through teamwork and the communication that can be honed through that. A lot of the money goes toward helping fund trips to stunt camps, which place a big priority on the kind of teamwork and communication built through the bonding that only comes from being on a team.
“You always have to work together as a cheer team,” Kreke said. “Those stunting camps will help you succeed in the future and become better as a team.”
Of course, one more way the sale helps the team is to provide enough money to pay for after-competition meals. The team members were all in agreement on the power that a good meal can have to build team character.
“Everyone loves to go out to eat,” said Serenity Traxler, another EHS cheerleading junior.
