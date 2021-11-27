EFFINGHAM — Shoppers gathered in downtown Effingham over the weekend for Small Business Saturday.
New this year was “Sip & Shop” Holiday Market hosted by the XCHNG on the corner of West Jefferson Avenue and South Banker Street.
Michael Brummer, owner/manager of the XCHNG, transformed what is normally used as a collaborative co-working office space into a holiday market.
“Today we are an event venue,” he said. “And we love Christmas.”
“We sat down one day to think how we could bring the community together,” Brummer said. “I think this is one of Alexis’ (Alexis Teichmiller) ideas from something she had seen while living in Nashville (Tennessee).
“Today we are using the whole space for this and today our building is closed to our membership. Usually we have desks out and private offices rentable," he added.
Brummer reached out to local vendors and artisans to see if they were interested in having a holiday market. Twelve vendors came on Saturday filling his office space with holiday cheer.
“This is a fun way we can be a part of the downtown business community,“ said Brummer.
Alexis Teichmiller and her mother, Lisa Teichmiller, greeted guests as they entered the XCHNG to attend the holiday market.
“We are featuring local artisans since it’s Small Business Saturday,” Alexis Teichmiller said. “Since local artisans don’t have their own physical spaces, we wanted to host a holiday market to showcase the amazing entrepreneurs in Effingham County.”
Vendors in the XCHNG sold everything from holiday treats and dog collars to jewelry.
Plus, if shoppers needed something gift-wrapped, students from the Effingham County CEO class were on hand to get the job done. Romania native Andrei Deaconescu, Egypt native Joyce Tawdros and Altamont native Ella Ruffner represented this year’s CEO class.
The students were also selling their Mastermind event that is this year’s Effingham County CEO class business.
“The Mastermind event will feature 210 people, with people from the community and beyond coming together,” Tawdros said. “We will be seating seven people at a table and one CEO student to facilitate the conversation. We will be seating you based on uncommon commonalities.”
“For $425, you will be getting an amazing experience,” she said. “It’s not going to be a business setting. It will be more of a personal setting.”
Tawdros said the cost also includes a dinner and motivational speaker Rick Owens. The event will be held Jan. 12 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
Lori Worman and Brianne Carter visited the holiday market at the XCHNG Saturday. The XCHNG was their first stop.
“This is very unique,” Worman said. “We enjoy supporting the local businesses.”
Carter also found the holiday market unique.
“This is very festive and definitely gets you in the mood for the holidays,” Carter said.
“We plan to shop all of the little shops and boutiques downtown,” Worman said. “There are a lot of awesome activities going on in their stores today.”
Elizabeth Braunecker visited one of the vendors featured in the XCHNG.
“I love this place,” Braunecker said. “I did a lot of shopping downtown yesterday. We’re keeping our small shops alive.”
Nancy Buening and her daughters, Ellie and Rachel, took part in the holiday market. They were also impressed with the office space the XCHNG had to offer.
“I think this is a nice concept. A lot of small businesses featured in the market don’t have a store front,” Rachel Buening said.
“For the 'shop small,' this is perfect,” Ellie Buening said. “Hopefully, they will do it again next year.”
