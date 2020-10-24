EFFINGHAM — Effingham’s downtown was overrun with tot-sized superheroes, princesses, and vampires on Saturday, when the Effingham Central Business group hosted its annual trick-or-treat event.
Families went door to door throughout downtown, trying to spot one of the orange balloons signaling a business was participating in the candy giveaway.
The sidewalks of downtown were fairly busy, with dozens of families walking up and down the sidewalks throughout the morning.
“Partially, it’s to do something for the community, but also to bring people into the businesses who might not come in,” said Rob Sams, who operates Bike & Hike.
“It’s been pretty busy,” Sams said. “We’ve done this for several years now.”
When asked if this year had more or less people than years past, Sams said it was “about the same, despite the COVID thing.”
He added that it was a good day for it, even though seemingly every year the event happens on a day where temperatures drop or rain falls.
“It’s fun to see the kids dress up,” said Aric Cornell, who was passing candy outside of Effing Brew Company. Cornell has noticed the diminished crowds downtown since the pandemic began. “It’s nice to see people out.”
At Beanstalk Boutique, the store was, at times, packed with people in costume, including the staff. While not in full body costume, like some of her customers, owner Sara Ruholl had a festive witch’s hat on as kids came in to grab candy from her boutique.
Shannon Camp was out wandering the streets with a band of superheroes and a large banana.
“We always do it, just to have fun” she said.
Twenty businesses participated.
