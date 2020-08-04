EFFINGHAM—Two dogs were rescued from the garage of an Effingham home that caught fire Tuesday morning.
A call came in around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of smoke coming from the roof of the home at 105 W. Eiche Ave.
Mary Banning of Effingham and Mary Reed of Stewardson were driving to the car wash on Eiche Avenue when they noticed the smoke. The two stopped in an alley across from the home and called 911.
Reed said the women then went around to the neighbors asking if they knew who lived there. The two and some neighbors knocked on the doors of the home, but no one answered.
As Effingham firefighters battled the blaze, home owners Dalton Dasenbrock and Taylor Overback arrived on scene, immediately going to their two small dogs, Baby and Chopper. Firefighters took the dogs from the garage, Dasenbrock said, and tied them to a neighbor's tree using leashes; the dogs were not injured.
Dasenbrock said the two had just moved into the home two months ago with their baby and two dogs. The baby was at day care at the time of the fire, and Dasenbrock said he and Overbeck just left the home an hour before the fire call came in.
There were no reported injuries as no one was home at the time of the fire. Abbott EMS was on hand should the firefighters need medical assistance.
Dasenbrock said the fire started in the attic but the cause is unknown at this time.
Also responding to the scene were Effingham police, Shumway Fire Protection District and Ameren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.