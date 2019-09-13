EFFINGHAM — Canines Freddie and Hap eagerly awaited the steady flow of Effingham High School students one morning this week as the teens filed into the school just before the day started.
Freddie, a Boxer, and Hap, an Australian Shepherd, and other breeds have become a familiar site at the high school. Every Monday and Wednesday before the school day starts just before 8 a.m., the pups and their owners greet students.
These hounds aren’t just any dogs, however. Each canine that passes through the halls of the high school is a certified therapy dog that is trained by their owner and is a member of the national Alliance of Therapy Dogs.
Freddie’s owner Mary Jo Tucker of Effingham introduced the therapy dogs to the high school’s morning routine just this year after discussing it with district administration last fall. Tucker said EHS principal Kurt Roberts welcomed the therapy dog program in the school.
“More and more with the way the world is, I approached the superintendent last fall and then approached the principal this summer here, who was open to the idea. We started out as an ‘in case of emergency’ situation, and it evolved as he personally took the time to meet each of the seven teams that I gathered of qualified dogs that are registered, Tucker said.
“It quickly evolved with him. He said ‘some kids come in with a lot of baggage’, and he said why don’t we try Mondays and Wednesdays every week from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. or 7:45 a.m. just as dog greeters.”
Tucker and a variety of other therapy dog owners stand or sit at both the main and gymnasium entrances with their canines outfitted with a vest or harness, indicating they are “working” as therapy dogs.
Along with Tucker and Freddie on Wednesday was Don Frederick and Hap. The 3-year-old, long-haired dog immediately rolled over onto his back as students and staff scratched his fluffy belly.
“He eats this up, and they do, too,” Frederick said of Hap and his visitors.
Frederick said Hap’s name is actually an acronym, standing for “Happy Anniversary Pup.” Frederick and his wife bought an 8-week-old Hap on their anniversary three years ago.
The young Hap received therapy dog certification in the spring, and Frederick said certifying Hap was a priority for him early on in his ownership of the canine. Frederick said though the therapy canines are seen as a friendly way to start the school day, they could come in handy should a serious situation occur at the school.
“Kurt, the principal here, had the idea that upon some kind of catastrophic event, it would be nice to have therapy dogs,” Frederick said.
Frederick explained that Australian Shepherds like Hap are an ideal breed for therapy dogs because they are the herding type. Herding types are often high-energy, so Hap is always eager to interact with students, Frederick said.
Sophomore Laura Pierson immediately gravitated to Hap as she passed by. Pierson said she is a pet sitter in her neighborhood, so she naturally has a love for animals, and having animals at school is right up her alley.
“I make it a priority to see them every time they’re here,” Pierson said of the therapy dogs. “Their love just makes me love them.”
On the opposite side of the school near the gymnasium, Tucker and Freddie greeted students, Freddie with a wagging tail and Tucker with words of encouragement. As each student passed, Tucker told them to have a good day and that she is proud of them despite being a stranger to them.
“We’re not counselors, but I just love saying to the kids ‘have a great day. I’m so proud of you.’” Tucker said. “It’s all about the kids. It’s not about me. It’s not about anybody else. It’s about the young adults. I targeted the high school first because I feel in my days, those were the most confusing years.”
Sophomores Rylee Rothrock, Eden Wendling and Chloe Bushue stopped to pet Freddie Wednesday morning. All three girls agreed having the therapy dogs in the school every week makes their days better.
Rothrock said seeing the pups always puts a smile on her face.
“Just walking in and just seeing a dog here is great. Dogs are so fun,” Rothrock said.
As a retired nurse, Tucker said she never lost her love of helping others. Now, she integrates that passion with her love of therapy dogs and animals in general.
Tucker is in charge of a group of seven volunteer dog and handler teams across Effingham, Salem, Mattoon and Oblong. The teams visit schools and nursing homes across the area, but Tucker said the organization needs more volunteers, especially in Effingham.
“We really do need volunteers to do this. We just need more people doing this,” Tucker said.
Visiting the schools and nursing homes is rewarding, too, Tucker added.
“I always say I always gain more than I give,” Tucker said.
For more information on the local therapy dog program or how to become a volunteer, contact Tucker at 217-821-5268.
