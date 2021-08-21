Spirits were high Saturday morning as dog owners and supporters gathered in the south parking lot of the Effingham Performance Center to support the Evergreen Bark Park.
Evergreen Bark Park Committee Co-chair Alexis Teichmiller said it was time to get fundraising for the park kick started again.
“This is our first big event coming back from COVID,” Teichmiller said. “Funding kind of stalled over the past year and a half.”
Teichmiller said the fundraising committee for the dog park wanted to raise awareness that the Evergreen Dog Park is still a priority. She said they have the support of the City of Effingham and Effingham Park District.
“Right now we are focused on funding,” she said. “We just got approval to build the dog park in phases.”
She said the first phase of the project would be fencing and plumbing, phase two is concrete and phase three would include shade tents, benches and dog agility training.
“The park will be 100 percent ADA approved and accessible,” Teichmiller said. “So that means a lot of concrete.”
“We would also love it to be a location were the Effingham Police Department and Effingham Fire Department can come to do training with their K-9 units,” she said.
She said since the dog park is located close to the interstate travelers using dog related apps on their mobile phones could use the park as well.
“We want Effingham to be on the map for that,” Teichmiller said.
She said so far they have risen close to $25,000 and need $60,000 to complete phase one.
Madison Woelfer of Effingham brought her 1-½ year old Havanese poodle mix to the Effingham Performance Center Saturday morning.
“I am supporting the Effingham dog park with my dog Penny today,” Woelfer said.
Woelfer said she though the park would provide an environment where dogs can socialize.
“It also creates a chance for dog owners to get together and talk about their dogs,” Woelfer said.
I think socializing you dog is one of the best things you can do to help them adapt to every circumstance whether it be out in public or getting used to being around kids,” she said. “I think a little dog to dog socialization, human to dog socialization and even human stranger to dog socialization is great.”
She said her dog Penny is a big fan of having a dog park come to Effingham.
“Penny loves dog parks,” Woelfer said.
Christie Shepard came to support the park from Beecher City with a friend and her dog Ava.
Trisha Rentschler and her dog Rupert came with a group of friends from Charleston to participate in Saturday’s walk/run.
“Dog parks are a great place to go and socialize with other dog owners,” Rentschler said.
Alexis Teichmiller said socialization is one of the most important benefits of having a dog park. Teichmiller lived in Nashville for five years before moving to Houston for a short time with her husband. Teichmiller and her husband came back in the Effingham area to live.
“You move away to the city from rural America and you see everything the city has and then you come back to rural America and say I want to help build that here,” Teichmiller said. “This is honestly why I got involved with the dog park.”
She said she got a dog while living in Nashville.
“The dog park is where I got to meet new people and it builds community,” she said. “Nashville had about 15 dog parks including neighborhood dog parks.”
“When my husband and I moved to Houston, it was a way we could meet people and make new friends,” Teichmiller said.
She said when she moved back and found out Effingham wanting to open a dog park she jumped on the idea.
“I want to make this dog park happen,” she said. “I’ve seen the benefits of it in the city and I know we can make happen for Effingham as well.”
She said anyone interested in finding out more about the dog park and how to donate should visit the Evergreen Bark Park website at: evergreenbarkpark.com.
Dr. Charles Heron and his wife Jennie brought three dogs to Saturday’s event. Jennie had Myra in tow while her husband was busy with Moby and Molly.
“It is a beautiful day for a dog walk,” Dr. Heron said. “And we’re looking forward to having a dog park in Effingham.”
Jennie Heron said before moving to Effingham the Herons lived in a city with three dog parks.
“We can’t wait,” Jennie Heron said.
