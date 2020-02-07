Illinois lawmakers recently questioned Illinois State Police about the backlog of DNA testing at state crime labs.
Lawmakers assert too many cases are waiting on DNA to be processed, and Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler said it has affected at least three cases in the county.
Kibler said the DNA backlog at the state level has caused these cases to be stretched out for at least nine months, bringing a defendant beyond the 180-day speedy trial standard. One case affected by the backlog involved gaming machines that were burglarized.
Kibler said authorities obtained blood evidence from one of the machines, which was then sent off to the state lab for testing. He said authorities did not know who they were looking for as suspects in the case, so the DNA was of significance in the case.
Backlogs in DNA testing caused Kibler to continue the case for nearly a year.
Kibler said while not its not prominent in this county, he knows of other counties that have cases involving DNA from a rape. He said the backlog causes an issue because the accused cannot be in custody right away without evidence tying him or her to the crime.
Kibler said this backlog also impedes testing of touch DNA. Touch DNA is transferred to an object or person at a crime scene when an assailant touches it.
Kibler said an example of issues with delayed touch DNA testing can include bullets that were taken into possession by authorities in a case. He said objects like the bullets sit in the crime lab for months waiting to be tested, so prosecutors and attorneys spend time preparing for a trial in the meantime only to have the test uncompleted in time for the trial.
He said that essentially, prosecutors and attorneys must prepare for cases around the crime lab’s timeline.
According to an Associated Press article, state police said the backlog has been drastically cut down by 16 percent last year. ISP Director Brendan Kelly told AP that the challenge for the state crime lab is for every one DNA sample completed, 1.2 are created.
Assistant Deputy Director of the Illinois State Police Robin Woolery told AP that the state lab has a goal of a six month turn around for all cases.
