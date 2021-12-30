On Dec. 29 at 12:07 p.m. the Effingham County Dive Rescue Team was called to Fayette Avenue, just west of Granada Drive, due to a stranded motorist in the flood water.
The motorist, Jasmine Meyer, 19, of Effingham, drove her Dodge Journey around road closed signs and into the flooded roadway, becoming stranded approximately 75 feet into the flood water.
Members of the Effingham County Dive Rescue Team assisted Meyer out of the flood water and to awaiting EMS to be evaluated. Due to the depth of the water, the vehicle was to be recovered after the flood water receded.
The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team spent approximately 25 minutes at the scene.
The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team urges all motorists to, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” and to never drive on flooded roadways.
