At 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, the Effingham County Dive Rescue Team was called to 1200th Street just north of Illinois Route 33, outside of Effingham.
The team responded to a 20-year-old Sigel man, Zachary Hille, stranded on a high spot between flood waters. Hille stated he had driven through the water, not realizing how deep it was, and upon reaching high ground decided to stop.
Team members were able to safely escort Hille back to his awaiting family. Hille was uninjured and his decision to not go through any further flood waters, likely prevented any injury to himself or damage to his vehicle. Due to the depth and distance of the flood water, the vehicle will be recovered later as the flood water recedes.
The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team spent approximately 30 minutes on scene.
The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team urges all motorists to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” and to never drive on flooded roadways.
