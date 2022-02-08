Local schools are responding differently after an Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order that some interpret as voiding the state’s mask mandate for students and staff.
Effingham Unit 40 continues to require masks. Dieterich Unit 30 and Teutopolis Unit 50 have reverted to only recommending them. Beecher City Unit 20 will remain mask optional. Officials from other area districts could not be reached on Tuesday.
Judge Raylene Grischow of the Sangamon County Circuit of the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court ruled Friday in favor of a group of parents who had filed suits against 147 school districts across Illinois and state officials seeking to block the mandate. She placed a temporary restraining order that effectively blocks the mandate and those relating to quarantine and testing of faculty and staff.
Grischow said in her decision that the ability of state agencies to impose mandates was limited by one’s due process rights. She said the agencies — through the executive orders signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker — had not provided people with due process under the law.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Pritzker’s administration are asking a state appellate court to set aside Grischow’s order. If the decision is affirmed, it’s likely the Illinois Supreme Court would weigh in. The high court has a 4-3 liberal majority thanks to three Chicago-based justices.
At least some area districts sent letters to parents over the weekend, saying they would go along with the terms of the restraining order and end their mandates, making masks recommended and optional for all students, staff and faculty.
Dieterich Unit 30 Superintendent Cary Jackson said his district would not enforce mitigation policies against students and staff who choose not to wear masks, saying approval of the district’s school board was not needed in order to suspend that part of the district’s mitigation plan.
“We don’t need board action to adhere to a temporary restraining order,” Jackson said. “We’re bound to do that, so we have not changed our return-to-school plan at all yet. We’re waiting on the appellate court decision or possibly a (Illinois) Supreme Court decision before we make any changes to our return-to-school plan.”
Teutopolis Unit 50 Superintendent Matt Sturgeon said in a statement that the next few weeks could see wild swings in district policy regarding virus mitigation, with an appellate court decision possibly being struck down by the state’s high court.
“Once again the cycle of uncertainty created by executive orders, untimely guidance, changes in rules/regulations/orders, the lack of legislative action and litigation have made it increasingly difficult to maintain focus on our Teutopolis CUSD 50 mission ‘to intellectually, emotionally and socially equip students with the desire and ability to positively impact our world,’” Sturgeon’s statement said. “We will continue to monitor our metrics, implement mitigations and work collaboratively with local officials, parents and staff to safely meet the needs of our Wooden Shoes.”
Beecher City School District Unit 20 will remain mask optional, according to Superintendent Philip Lark. The district is in litigation on the masking issue, with the next court date scheduled for Feb. 17.
The restraining order has an addendum declaring the state’s emergency rules to be invalid, allowing districts not named in the suit to make changes to mitigation policy. While Effingham Unit 40 was not a part of the suit, officials discussed the issue with upset parents at a special school meeting Monday night. Superintendent Mark Doan said in a letter to parents Sunday that the district would continue to require masks, quarantines and testing of students and staff.
He clarified his reasoning Monday, saying the legal confusion caused by the judge’s order made it difficult for the district to make a broad change to the policies put in place by the district before the school year started.
“If the district chose to not do those three things (masks, testing, quarantine) and then there is a stay put on (the restraining order), it’s not enforced,” Doan said. “Then you have another two weeks, and there could be another decision. It could go back and forth as to whether we’re going to follow the mandates, which is what our district has been doing. You could go back and forth between status quo (and) putting mitigations back on at least one or two times.”
Unit 40 school board members did not vote on whether to keep the requirements in place. But several district residents spoke in favor of the district doing away with mitigations for at least two weeks.
Jon Holland, a Unit 40 parent, said parents like him were done waiting for the district to lift some of the more onerous measures.
“We are tired of exhibiting patience and grace,” Holland said. “When are you going to admit we’ve been duped? We’re supposed to follow the science. The science seems to change daily.”
Liz Fitzgerald, a mother of two students, was tearful as she described the effect that COVID mandates have had on her children and their fellow students.
The mandate “is null and void — it doesn’t matter anymore,” Fitzgerald said. “I want my kids to be healthy, but I’ll tell you what — I’ve seen my fifth-grader’s mask. It’s pretty disgusting. I don’t see how that is making her healthy.”
Regional Office of Education 3 Superintendent Julie Wollerman said there is a lot of confusion surrounding Friday’s court decision. ROE 3 includes Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Bond and Christian counties.
“It’s confusing. I think we all agree with that,” Wollerman said. “If you’re a district named in the lawsuit, you need to follow the ruling.”
Wollerman said as she understood the temporary restraining order is limited to the students whose parents filed against the school districts to allow masks. However, she said some are interpreting the footnotes to the order a little differently as if the mandate doesn’t count.
“Many districts are going to go ahead even though they are not mentioned in the lawsuit. The school boards, or if the superintendent has been granted the power, are going with mask recommended, not mandated until they hear more in the next hearing,” Wollerman said.
Wollerman said everyone is working toward the same goal.
“We all want the same thing. We want our kids in school and I firmly believe our school districts and local school boards can make those decisions,” she said. “I think local control comes into play here and I think they have the knowledge to do that kind of thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.