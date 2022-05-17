EFFINGHAM — Thursday is the first day of early voting in Effingham County for the June 28 primary.
The only contested primary race for Effingham County Board is in District H between Republicans Dale Wallace of Effingham and Sandra L. Gillet of Watson. The winner of the primary will represent the Republican party in the general election in November for a seat being vacated by Rob Arnold, who is not running for reelection. No Democrats are running in the primary for District H.
Running unopposed in the Republican primary for County Board is Norbert Soltwedel, an incumbent, District A; Joshua P. Douthit, District B, for which incumbent Jim Niemann is not running for reelection; Jeremy Kyle, District C, for which incumbent Heather Mumma is not running for reelection; David E. Campbell, an incumbent, District D; Christopher F. Keller, District E, for which incumbent John Perry is not running for reelection; Elizabeth Huston, an incumbent, District F; and Jeremy D. Deters, District I, for which incumbent Joe Thoele is not running for reelection.
There is not a Republican candidate in District G. Doug Ray McCain, an incumbent, is a Democrat running unopposed in the primary for the seat.
Early voting starts Thursday at 8 a.m. in the Brentwood (South) Conference Room on the first floor of the Effingham County Office Building, according to Effingham County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel. He said after the first day of early voting ends at 4 p.m., early voting is available Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Monday, June 27. There is no early voting on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. There will be early voting on the Saturday before the election June 25 from 8 a.m. to noon.
During the monthly Effingham County Board Meeting on Monday, Hirtzel said he did not know if a ballot would be ready on the first day of early voting due to contested races that would affect the Effingham County ballot.
The following are responses to the EDN election questionnaire:
District HDale WallaceRepublican
Age: 61
Address: Effingham
Occupation: Retired from the Effingham Water Department. Works part-time at Milano and Grunloh Engineers as a water main inspector.
Family: Wife, daughter and grandchild
Education: Effingham High School and Lake Land College
Previous public offices: None
Affiliations: Member of Elks for 37 years
Reason for running: Several friends asked me to run. They think I would be a good board member.
Qualifications: I am a fiscal conservative. I try to cut costs when I can.
What sets you apart from your opponent? I have some business background. I have worked with the public and not afraid to meet new people. I also have a construction background.
Most important issues: With the rising fuel prices and inflation, we need to watch spending very close.
Goals if elected: To keep taxes and spending down.
Sandra L. GilletRepublican
Age: 51
Address: Watson
Occupation: Technical Services Assistant, Effingham City Police Department, 2009–present.
Family: Significant other Rob Rich, retired sheriff’s deputy, Effingham; son S. Paul Gillet II, 26, Watson; daughter Hannah M. Gillet, 24, Lincoln, NE; daughter Bethany R. Svoboda, 22, Lincoln, NE (Jonathan); daughter Elizabeth G. Gillet, 21, Lincoln, NE; daughter Sophia K. Gillet, 18, Lincoln, NE.
Education: 2000–2001, Western Illinois University, Macomb, Illinois, Non-Traditional Program, Board of Trustees Bachelor of Arts Degree Program Open Fire – Distance Learning Program GPA 3.666 (on a 4.0 scale).
08/1989-05/1991: Concordia University, River Forest, Illinois, Grade Level Completed: Sophomore Program, Bachelor of Liberal Arts Major, Secondary Education Minor, Theology GPA 3.14 (on a 4.0 scale).
08/1985-05/1989: Williamsburg High School, Williamsburg, Iowa, Grade Level Completed: Senior Program, College Preparatory GPA 3.24 (on a 4.0 scale).
08/1976-05/1985: Lutheran Interparish School, Williamsburg, Iowa, Grade Level Completed: Eighth, Honors Student.
Previous public offices: This is my first time running for public office.
Affiliations: St. John Lutheran Church, Dieterich, and former Dieterich Fire Department volunteer (2001-2010).
Reason for running: I believe it is essential for people to be involved on a local level, and I am at a time in my life where I have more free time to dedicate myself to such a commitment. I’ve always had a heart for service, and I believe it is essential to have solid, common-sense people involved in our local communities. I consider myself very fortunate that I’ve lived and worked in Effingham County since 1999, and I want to give back to this community.
Qualifications: I am willing to commit to the work, do diligent research, and possess a common-sense approach when making decisions. I am dedicated to learning and feel it is important to thoroughly explore all sides of a position before acting. I am also very aware that Illinois law changes regularly, and I am committed to keeping up with the changes that pertain to our county.
What sets you apart from your opponent? My servant-leadership mentality. When I commit to any task, I give it 110%. My focus is always on improving the quality of service given. If entrusted by the residents of District H to serve as a County Board member, I will work diligently to continue providing first-rate service and resources to our county.
Most important issues: As a financially conscientious individual, I feel it is important to boldly explore options to continue to improve our county without additional, unnecessary tax burdens on the citizens.
Goals if elected: Working together, as a team, with the other board members to continue providing the county with the essential services necessary to ensure protection, quality emergency services, infrastructure and resources for our residents.
