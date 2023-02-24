Senior Education Ministries, Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging (E.C.C.O.A.) has scheduled: Dine with a Doc on the second Thursday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center located at 209 South Merchant St. in Effingham.
This month’s Dine with a Doc program in Effingham is scheduled for March 9.
Dine with a Doc is a FREE program that welcomes the local senior public to getting to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch. No need to bring any money! Just bring a questioning mind, an appetite and perhaps a friend.
Each doctor has graciously donated this time in effort to listen, hear, and answer your medical questions while sharing a meal with you. Various community businesses also participate by donating door prizes or providing complimentary lunch for you to enjoy and learn about ways they may help you as well.
The Dine with a Doc program was designed to allow the seniors to get out of their homes, fellowship with their peers, extend their available financial resources, promote enhanced living, and educate them (from a preventative standpoint) with the goal of improving their quality of life and providing them with the resources and information to make an informed choice about their healthcare.
We are excited to welcome Marsha Griffin, a Community Outreach Liaison for the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. Marsha works in the Regional Office located in Carbondale, Illinois. Before coming to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General, Marsha was an elementary teacher for thirteen years. She resides in Jonesboro, Illinois.
An opening prayer and devotion as well as the Pledge of Allegiance will start off the program. There will be various Health Care Providers present to share information about their services and provide Door prizes for participants to win.
Additionally provided free of charge at every Dine with a Doc is a “Wellness Clinic.” You’ll be able to count on Sarah Bush Lincoln Home Care and Hospice every month at the ECCOA Senior Center for the Dine with a Doc program to provide you with blood pressure information to take back to your doctor.
Reservations for Dine with A Doc are required and can be made by contacting the center at 217-347-5569, so call now as seats are filling fast.
The Dine with A Doc program welcomes community participation. We are open to suggestions regarding physicians and businesses you would like to hear more about. Please contact Lori Aplin RN toll-free at 1-877-223-6109 with your suggestions for the Dine with a Doc Program.
