A Dieterich woman was hospitalized with serious injuries Monday after colliding head-on with a semitruck on Route 45 near County Road 500 North, according to Illinois State Police.
Elizabeth Feldhake, 21, of Dieterich, was northbound on U.S. Route 45 in a 2005 Toyota sedan at about 1:50 p.m. when a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Landon Black, 18, of Effingham, attempted to pass a southbound Freightliner truck driven by Timothy Dodson, 61, of Polo, Illinois.
Police said Black pulled onto the left shoulder as he saw Feldhake approaching, and Feldhake swerved into the path of the truck.
Feldhake was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with serious injuries, police said. Neither Black nor Dodson were injured.
Black was cited for Improper Lane Usage and Improper Overtaking on Left.
