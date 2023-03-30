Four people are running for three village trustee positions in Dieterich: Derick Stumeier, Frederick Bray, Carrie Galbraith and Jeff White.
Stumeier and White did not respond to questions from the Effingham Daily News.
Here is what Bray and Galbraith had to say:
Name: Frederick (Fred) Bray
Age: 64
Education: Dieterich High School; Associate degree, Lake Land College
Occupation: Retired Police Officer
Previous or current public service: US Army 1977-80, Mattoon (IL) Police Officer 1980-82, Illinois State Police (ISP) 1982-2009, Effingham County Deputy Coroner 2012-14.
Other experience that qualifies you for the position:
I was a supervisor for more than 10 years in the Illinois State Police and commander of the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force (SEIDTF), a grant-funded, cooperative effort of ISP and several local police agencies and sheriff departments. I was a uniformed trooper for about five years and worked as an ISP agent for over 20 years. My time as an agent included two years in the ISP Division of Internal Investigations, which investigated criminal offenses involving state employees and/or state finances. That experience in state government and work with and writing federal grants for SEIDTF gives me insights and knowledge that could benefit the Dieterich Board of Trustees. I have served and currently serve in many volunteer board positions, such as congregational chairman and elder at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham. I am a board member and past board chairman of the Lutheran Care Center of Altamont.
Family: Ruth (married 42 years); two adult daughters, Holly and Kristen.
What is the most pressing issue in Dieterich and how would you address it?
I feel that overseeing the completion of construction and funding of the Wright Family Center should be on the front burner at this time. The facility will be an incredible asset to the village and the area, so it is imperative that it is finished on time if at all possible. We need to carefully watch the budget for the Center construction and avoid as many pitfalls that often come with large projects.
What are the pros and cons of Dieterich approving an agreement with Constellation NewEnergy to make it the new electricity supplier for the village’s residents and small businesses?
The pros and cons of the Constellation agreement may be the same thing. It’s only an 18-month agreement. As a person that is 'fiscally cautious' in my personal finances, I like the idea of locking in a good rate for a period of time as we should probably expect utility costs to increase in the foreseeable future. I fear that at the end of the agreement, costs will be higher yet and the village will need another supplier or a new agreement at a higher rate. We need to keep our eyes and ears open for the best deal at all times. If something changes on the national energy scene or a technological breakthrough lowers rates, we won’t have a long contract we are tied to.
Is there anything more the village can do to address increasing utility costs?
Probably not. Dieterich is such a small entity that it may be difficult to negotiate a utility agreement for ourselves. We will need to maintain a relationship with Effingham County and other entities near us so that we can also participate in beneficial utility agreements that may come this way.
The child care center planned at the Wright Family Center has been called crucial for the community. What more can be done to address child care options in Dieterich?
I agree that the child care center in the Wright Family Center is important and like most people, I expect it to be full as soon as it opens. I prefer the model that Lutheran Care Center and Stevens Industries have set in place. Private employers that find a way to assist their employees with child care on sight. I would avoid a 'government'-built-and-operated child care facility coming from the village. Private parties and employers will always provide child care much more efficiently and cheaper than a government agency. The village should encourage and when possible assist, by not interfering, in private projects, including child care.
What is your vision for what Dieterich will look like in 10 years?
The projects in North Pointe and Hartke subdivisions in Dieterich have been successful and popular. Thanks to those community leaders and families in the past and present that made those possible both subdivisions are nearly full. The village should be looking forward to adding to those neighborhoods or creating a new, similar project. As Dieterich continues to grow, we should keep looking for opportunities to add more businesses and retail locations. Another convenience or grocery store, another restaurant may be possibilities.
Why should people vote for you?
I have a heart for Dieterich and a family history in Dieterich. I lived here when I was younger and my adult life took me other places. I chose to return now that I am older. As a recent 'returnee' to Dieterich, I can provide new ideas and insights to the village board of trustees while also understanding how important our small-town history is to the overall culture we enjoy in Dieterich. The experiences and knowledge I have gained during my adult and working life will be useful to the village board. As a former government employee, I am mindful that no government agency, including the Village of Dieterich, makes their own money. It all comes from the citizens. Being mindful that there are always expenses that are necessary and mandates that must be followed, I will always be careful with the citizens' money.
...
Name: Carrie Galbraith (nee Horn)
Age: 48
Education: Bachelor's degree in Business with an emphasis in Marketing from the University of Arkansas Monticello, Certified Physician and Provider Recruiter (CPRP)
Occupation: Senior Talent Acquisition Partner, Physician & Advanced Practice Recruiter for GoHealth Urgent Care linkedin.com/in/carriegalbraith/
Previous or current public service:
Trustee of Village of Dieterich since May 2015; Dieterich 4th of July Committee since 2009; Dieterich 125th Committee Chair Historical Book, 2018; Dieterich PTO 2013-2018 and prior president of PTO; Dieterich Unit 30 child mentor 2013-2018; Professional volunteer work: AAPPR (national physician/provider recruitment professional organization) Treasure and Board of Directors, Research Committee, and Board Development Committee; Illinois Staff Physician Recruiters (ISPR) professional association: Executive Committee Secretary, Marketing Chair, previous president, vice president, conference chair, sponsor/vendor committee
Other experience that qualifies you for the position:
I have many years of experience in business, fundraising, event planning, nonprofit/association boards and public speaking, even at a national level. My current position in recruitment also gives me a national view of other communities, socioeconomic factors, workforce and health care.
Family: Husband John Galbraith; three children: Ryan Galbraith, 16, Matthew and Leah Galbraith, both 14, all children attending Dieterich school
What is the most pressing issue in Dieterich and how would you address it?
I would like to continue to see us grow businesses and services that make Dieterich a modern place to live for our next generation. I think our most pressing issue involves accomplishing our most current goals in the current economy (high interest rates for new home buyers/builders, material costs, workforce, etc.). Hopefully, this will only be a short-term challenge.
What are the pros and cons of Dieterich approving an agreement with Constellation NewEnergy to make it the new electricity supplier for the village’s residents and small businesses?
There are really no pros and cons to this in my opinion. This is everyday business for a municipality in Illinois. Illinois Law allows municipalities to purchase electricity on behalf of its residents and businesses in an attempt to secure the lowest rate for residents. Keep in mind, Ameren still delivers the power. In theory, a municipality collectively should be able to negotiate the lowest rates from the suppliers. This choice is made periodically based on the previous contract expiration and is always awarded based on the lowest bidder for the residents. Residents who do not wish to utilize Constellation always have a choice in energy supplier and can opt out. They can also change at any time.
Is there anything more the village can do to address increasing utility costs?
Rising utility costs are certainly a concern for everyone. The village has very little power to influence rates being charged by large suppliers. We can go out for bid for services and as a collective try to secure the lowest bid for our residents. Recently, we changed trash suppliers and lowered the cost of our trash services.
The child care center planned at the Wright Family Center has been called crucial for the community. What more can be done to address child care options in Dieterich?
Securing a child care center for Dieterich was a huge step in the right direction, though it most certainly doesn't solve the problem. Child care isn't just a 'Dieterich' problem, it is a national problem. Every week, as a recruiter, I hear of issues our medical providers are having with finding child care, even in very large cities such as St. Louis and Oklahoma City. I served on the Dieterich MAPPING committee many years ago that worked on this particular problem and I found out what a truly complex problem it is to solve. As a community, we have approached and offered incentives to any child care provider who would be willing to come to this area. During the committee process, we found that we do not have any existing buildings that meet the very stringent code required to house a child care facility. So, building would be a must. Unfortunately, I believe the economy, including construction costs and workforce costs, are a huge barrier and it likely is in many communities. I expect that the board will continue to work on the child care issue and welcome any child care provider to this community. The Wright's Center will also help support the Dieterich Unit 30 after-school program, which helps many working parents with school-age children.
What is your vision for what Dieterich will look like in 10 years?
I think Dieterich will continue to grow its businesses, subdivisions and school into a modern and comfortable place to live for the next generation. I don't think anyone wants Dieterich to become a metropolis, because then it loses what makes it special. But, we do need to provide modern services, schools, and maintain an attractive and welcoming place to live for the next generation.
Why should people vote for you?
I have not only been a dedicated board member since 2015, but also active in most organizations and projects in Dieterich. As a dedicated public servant and volunteer, I stay current on all community projects, challenges and issues. I also have extensive knowledge of the history of Dieterich through research and my work on history projects. My family has always taken pride in Dieterich and I am fourth generation Village Board trustee in my family. I am still lucky to have them, as is this community, to draw on their expertise when I need some advice. I think anyone that knows me knows they see me at every event giving my personal time to this community. I will continue to do so on the Village Board if the voters should see fit.
