A Dieterich teen was injured in an accident in Effingham County Thursday.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Jozlyn M. Haycraft, 17, was driving a black 2004 Toyota at a high rate of speed east on 200th Avenue, a 10th of a mile east of 2200th St., when Haycraft failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, Haycraft overcorrected and the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned several times. Haycraft was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, which occurred at 10:45 p.m.
Haycraft was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to wear a seat belt. Haycraft was transported to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Louis, with incapacitating injuries. Passengers Jadyn A. Pruemer and Emma R. Meinhart, both 18 of Dieterich, were wearing seat belts and refused treatment.
