DIETERICH — Dieterich Unit 30 students will be dismissed early this year to allow teachers to instruct remote learners.
The Unit 30 school board recently finalized details of the district’s back-to-school plan, which will include the option of in-person or remote learning.
Students will be dismissed early from school at 2 p.m. to allow time for teachers and staff to prepare for and deliver remote learning instruction. In a letter to district parents and guardians, Superintendent Cary Jackson said free tutoring for any student will be available from 2 to 3 p.m.
The district will also offer an after-school program from 2 to 6 p.m. on school days for $7 per day for each student.
Jackson also noted in the letter that all students will be provided with either a Chromebook or Chrome Tablet, including remote learners. Jackson asked families to respond to the district’s learning option commitment form by Sunday, Aug. 9.
For remote learners, there will be a two-week grace period, starting at the beginning of the school year, to allow the student to return to in-person learning. Jackson said in the letter that after the two-week period has expired, remote learners will be committed for the remainder of the quarter.
All students, whether learning remotely or in person, will be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities. These activities will be held in accordance with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois High School and Elementary School Associations.
Jackson said in the letter that the plans are subject to change to comply with state and local COVID-19 regulations.
“Also, be aware that our plans can change at any moment due to the fluid nature of this process and the potential of additional requirements from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education. There are many things that are simply out of our control,” Jackson said.
