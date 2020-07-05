DIETERICH — Fire sirens sounded through Dieterich Saturday morning as members of the Dieterich American Legion Post 628 paraded through town atop an antique firetruck and a trailer.
The community kicked off the July 4 holiday with the patriotic procession commemorating the post’s 100-year anniversary. The town also celebrated the 100th birthday of its memorial archway located at the veterans’ memorial.
The heat did not keep a handful of Dieterich citizens from showing their support of the legion. Kimberly Sparling and young Jackie, both of Dieterich, found an open spot on the sidewalks of Main Street just before the parade started.
Jackie held a hand-drawn sign that featured an American flag with the words “God Bless” across it. Jackie said she had the help of a babysitter in creating the patriotic sign that she proudly waved as the American Legion members rode by.
Kimberly Sparling said the two came out as a thank you to the local legion members. She said the military is close to her heart.
“I’m a legion auxiliary member and descendant of several veterans,” Kimberly Sparling said.
With the usual Dieterich Fourth of July celebrations canceled for the year, Kimberly Sparling said the American Legion procession was a nice replacement of sorts.
Down the block from Sparling, Jill Ochs of Newton and her husband, Dan, and mother, Sue Bushue, found a shaded spot on a sidewalk.
The three attended the procession to see Jill’s father and Sue’s husband, Dick Bushue, in the parade. Dick Bushue is a Navy veteran from Dieterich and longtime legion member.
Jill Ochs said they usually attend the annual Dieterich Fourth of July celebration and parade, but she was glad that the veterans were still being honored.
“I’m happy that they’re doing something for the military,” Jill Ochs said.
Sue Bushue said she was surprised such a parade was in the works as the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many Fourth of July activities. However, she said the parade was a nice event in place of the typical celebration.
In addition to the American Legion members, the parade also featured some Dieterich firefighters and volunteers. A firetruck was placed on the side of Main Street, and a large American flag hung from its ladder.
The procession made its way through several residential blocks after departing from the Dieterich Fire Protection District station on Zumbahlen Avenue. The firetrucks and other emergency vehicles also drive past the town’s Liberty Park Memorial archway.
The archway also turned 100 years old this year. It welcomes visitors to the town’s veterans’ memorial near the park and ball fields.
Post 628 Commander Donnie Dorn recently told the Daily News that the Dieterich post was chartered in April 1920. Dorn said the post was planning a celebration before the pandemic hit.
Dorn said the parade was the brainchild of the Village of Dieterich and the Fourth of July committee.
Though the annual Independence Day festivities were canceled, residents were able to view fireworks, drive-in style, by staying in or near their vehicles to comply with social distancing.
