DIETERICH — It’s a new school year and not only is Dieterich School District seeing new students, but new teachers as well.
New to the district is Ryan Wohltman.
Wohltman is a history teacher at Dieterich Junior High and High School. Prior to coming to Dieterich, he taught at Effingham Junior High School for 12 years.
But Wohltman is not new to Dieterich. He is a 2002 graduate of Dieterich High School.
Wohltman said he had a lot of good role models while attending Dieterich schools and that inspired him to become a teacher. He also liked history and wanted to get into coaching a bit.
Wohltman, who received his bachelor’s degree at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, said his favorite part of teaching is being able to interact with his students.
“Building relationships with students can solve a lot of problems,” he said.
Wohltman prefers to teach his students through hands-on opportunities.
A few years ago he had his students create mummies out of apple slices when they were learning about ancient Egypt. This year for Wohltman’s world history classes, he hopes to have an archaeological dig in the courtyard. He plans to bury pieces of clay with hieroglyphics on them and have students translate them.
Wohltman said he wanted to come back to Dieterich to teach not only because Dieterich is his hometown but also because teachers tend to retire from the district.
When he’s not in the classroom, Wohltman can be found spending time with his wife and 14-month-old. They are expecting their second child later this year. He also enjoys watching sports and working in the yard. Wohltman’s favorite sports teams are the Indiana Hoosiers and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Wohltman’s goal this year is to fit in well with everyone in the school and community.
“I’ve felt very welcome here from the beginning,” he said.
“I’m excited to be back here in Dieterich,” he said. “I’m happy that they gave me the opportunity.”
