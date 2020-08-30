A Dieterich native will be working a little closer to home as members of the Effingham City Council appointed him city engineer.
Effingham's new city engineer, Luke Thoele, grew up just north of Dieterich and graduated from Dieterich High School in 2004.
Thoele said his father, Tony Thoele, and family are from the Teutopolis area and his mother, Sue Thoele, and family are from the Newton area.
“First and foremost this is a family move,” Thoele said.
Thoele went to Lake Land College for two years before getting his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois.
After he graduation in 2008, he starting working for Strand Associates of Indiana before accepting a position with the Farnsworth Group in their Bloomington office from 2010 to 2016. Thoele started his public sector engineering career in 2016 for the City of Bloomington as assistant city engineer.
Thoele said with the COVID-19 pandemic he was able to work remotely in the Effingham area.
“Seeing the kids play with their cousins rekindled the idea of moving back,” Thoele said.
Thoele will be moving back to the area with his wife, Julia, and four children, with one on the way, in October.
Thoele was formally appointed to the Effingham City Engineer position during the regular city council meeting Monday and was administered the oath of office by City Clerk Abbey Nosbisch electronically through ZOOM video conferencing.
“My first task really is just to get my feet on the ground and understand everything that is going on in Effingham,” Thoele said. “The position of engineer can be different depending upon the municipality.”
“While I have a pretty good grasp on what that position is in Bloomington, it could be a little different for the city of Effingham,” Thoele said.
Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach is looking forward to Thoele's arrival.
“We are fortunate that Luke was willing to come back to his hometown area,” Shutzbach said. “His great experience will be an asset to our city as we work to serve the citizens of the city of Effingham.”
Effingham City Administrator Steven Miller believes Thoele has the right qualifications. Miller held the city engineer position for nine years before becoming Director of Public Works, a position he held for 8 1/2 years, before becoming Effingham City Administrator in January of 2019.
"We look forward to Luke starting his new position." Miller said. "He has the education and experience we were looking for in an engineer and glad that he is returning home."
Thoele is filling a position left by Jeremy Heuerman after he was promoted to Director of Public Works.
