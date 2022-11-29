DIETERICH — Dieterich residents experienced a rude awakening Tuesday morning as vandalism to a mural depicting village history was discovered.
The mural, which depicts the culture and roots of Dieterich, was completed by Stang ARTS Studio and Gallery in 2020.
According to Dieterich Village Clerk Brittny Gipson, the vandalism occurred sometime Tuesday morning, but the village became aware soon afterward. Village workers cleaned the mural within hours of it being defaced.
“Our guys are over there scrubbing it now and trying to get it off,” Gipson said.
The crew successfully scrubbed off most of the paint, but according to Gipson, they had quite the mess to clean up.
“It was a gallon of paint,” Gipson said.
Some dark streaks remain visible.
In an attempt to gather more information regarding the suspect, the Village of Dieterich Facebook page shared several photographs of the man suspected of splattering black paint on the mural. The Facebook post also includes photos of what is suspected to be the pickup truck the man drove.
It didn’t take long for the village to identify the suspected vandal, but an arrest had not been made by Tuesday afternoon. Gipson said she received a tip suggesting the suspect could be in Greenville, which is roughly 60 miles west of Dieterich.
“I just got a call from somebody who said his truck is in Greenville,” Gipson said.
Gipson said the village contacted Greenville authorities, who have been working to find the suspect.
