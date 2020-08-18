A Dieterich man was airlifted from a single-vehicle accident in Watson Township Monday.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, a white 1999 Ford F-150 driven by Benjamin J. Swanson, 30, of Dieterich, passed another vehicle going down a hill while westbound on 875th Rd. at 1600th St. The truck started to skid. Swanson lost control and ran off the roadway to the left. The truck then went down a ditch into a creek and overturned landing on the passenger side. The accident occurred at 6:45 p.m.

Swanson was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Swanson was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with incapacitating injuries.

