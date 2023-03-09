DIETERICH — Dieterich Village Board approved an agreement with Constellation NewEnergy to make it the new electricity supplier for the village's residents and small businesses who have not opted out of the village’s electric aggregation program.
Trustee Sean Pankau abstained from the vote.
Dieterich’s agreement with Constellation is similar to the agreement Effingham County recently entered into with Constellation, making it the electricity provider for unincorporated county residents and small businesses participating in the aggregation program.
“The county did sign up for the exact same terms,” said Village President Brad Hardiek.
The county and the village’s agreements with Constellation include the same fixed rate of 11.924 cents per kilowatt-hour.
The switch takes effect in April, and customers will be locked into that fixed rate for 18 months.
Although the rate under Constellation is slightly higher than that of Ameren, which is 11.833 cents per kilowatt-hour, Ameren customers are subject to this rate as well as additional charges for supply cost because Ameren purchases its electricity from a separate supplier.
Additionally, Ameren customers could also soon see their rates increase as Ameren is expected to adjust rates in June.
“I think Ameren’s asking for an increase later in a month or two,” Hardiek said.
After approving the agreement with Constellation, board members appeared to be happy with the fixed rate they were able to lock down with Constellation, as energy rates having been soaring in recent months.
“With everything I’ve been told, we’re lucky,” said Brittny Gipson, the village clerk and economic development coordinator.
The switch only applies to Ameren customers in Dieterich that participate in the aggregation program. Village residents can opt out of the program and the contract.
Also during the meeting, the board heard reports from Dieterich Village Engineer Lee Beckman and Dieterich Village Maintenance Supervisor Mike Campbell, who updated the board on several ongoing projects and discussed potential plans for others.
Campbell discussed possible plans to clean and restore the Veterans Memorial in Dieterich, which has become increasingly worn down over the years.
“I just think it needs something,” Campbell said.
The board considered and discussed a number of repairs and improvements for the memorial, which included patching cracks and chips on the memorial and repainting the lettering.
“It’s not looking the best,” Campbell said. “Besides just cleaning, it still needs some TLC, amidst other things.”
The board didn’t take any action on the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.