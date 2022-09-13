DIETERICH — Dieterich officials are considering rerouting a creek and working with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to buy homes in what some see as an overdue response to ongoing flooding problems.
The village board recently held a special meeting to listen to the concerns of residents, many of whom dealt with the aftermath of the historic rain in early August. The board responded to these concerns by providing residents with an outline of the village’s flood mitigation plan.
Various members of the crowd expressed frustration regarding the village’s seeming lack of response to the flooding problem. One resident brought a photo to the meeting that showed him in his yard with water sitting well above his waist.
“I don’t trust Dieterich,” said another resident, questioning the board’s ability to solve the problem.
Representing the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Ron Davis provided residents with an outline of the department’s buyout program, which is aimed at helping homeowners move out of flood-prone areas.
“The big advantage to the city is that we can pay 100% of the cost. FEMA only takes 75% and then 25% has to come from either the local government, or sometimes the state will kick in and be able to provide it,” Davis said.
Davis has worked with both the federal and state emergency management agencies. He said both have stricter regulations put in place than the IDNR, which is the primary reason why he recommends going this particular route with the buyouts.
“It honestly takes at least another year to get approval from FEMA. It’s just a longer process,” Davis said. “It’s easier to work with, and we set our own rules.”
Although IDNR plans to pay for the entire cost of the buyout, Dieterich will be required to provide funds for homes and their demolition upfront and IDNR will reimburse them.
Davis reassured residents that there is no cost or obligation to apply for appraisals, and he said homeowners are free to reject appraisals and back out.
Houses will be appraised at their pre-flood value, so flood damage won’t be considered in the appraisal.
If homeowners are not satisfied with their appraisals, Davis said they can receive a different one from their own certified appraiser.
“They tend to give the benefit of the doubt to the homeowner,” Davis said.
Davis also said if any money is owed on a property, that amount will be deducted from the homeowner’s appraisal and paid to the bank.
Some residents worried that they might not be able to move into a new home by the end of the buyout process. Davis said although residents are usually expected to vacate at the end of the process, IDNR is willing to work with them to ensure they are not left without a place to live.
Davis suggested a couple of ideas for how Dieterich could make new use of the property it will potentially buy. He said the land could be transformed into a frisbee golf course or a BMX track for people in the area to use instead of just abandoning the flood-prone land entirely.
Lee Beckman, an owner and project manager of Milano & Grunloh, proposed a plan that would lower the flood plain in the area by rerouting and straightening Dieterich Creek, particularly the oxbow that runs through the village. However, Beckman said straightening the creek won’t entirely prevent flooding.
“If the village straightens the creek and you have the rains you just had, you’re probably going to flood again,” Beckman said. “The village will never fix the flood problem.”
After the creek is rerouted, empty river beds will be filled. Beckman also said riprap will be required to straighten the creek.
Some residents said they can’t buy flood insurance because they don’t live on land designated as a flood plain. But Dieterich Village Clerk and Economic Development Coordinator Brittny Gipson said they can because Dieterich adopted the FEMA National Flood Insurance Program for non-mapped communities in 2013.
“For anybody in the town, if you’re in the flood plain, out of the flood plain, you’re eligible to buy it. And it’s actually cheaper to buy it if you’re out of the flood plain,” Davis said.
If the village applies for the buyouts and the plan is approved by the state, Davis said it could take more than a year to complete.
Regarding the creek rerouting, Beckman said they have been working with the Department of Natural Resources for the past two years and are close to having a plan approved. The project could take years, though.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.