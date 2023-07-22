In recent decades, the number of family farms in the U.S. has dropped significantly, making family farms like the beef farm owned by Greg Brummer of Dieterich more rare.
Farming is almost second nature to Brummer, who operates his rural Dieterich farm with his, wife Kristen, daughters Mabry and Allie and sons Pete, Jack and Ross.
All of the cattle on the farm are steers.
Greg Brummer said he purchased the property in 2005.
“It was an old dairy setup, and I tore some buildings down, remodeled some of them, and started raising dairy beef for beef production,” Greg Brummer said.
Kristen still remembers the day he made the purchase when he was just 21 years old.
“He said, ‘I think some people thought I was an idiot,’” she said. “I'm like, ‘Well, that’s how most dreams start.’”
Although he’s only been raising his own cattle for more than a decade, Greg already has an abundance of farming experience.
“I was born and raised just right down the road over here, and in 2006 I came home and helped my dad full time,” he said. “I was raised around hogs, but in the late ’90s, dad started buying bucking cows. I enjoyed that, and I bought this place.”
It’s difficult for Brummer to imagine a time when their family didn’t farm, especially considering that Greg is a fifth, possibly sixth generation farmer.
“Since they came over, they’ve all been farming,” Kristen said of Greg’s family.
There’s still a chance that Greg’s children, who already help around the farm, could carry on the family’s multi-generational tradition by using the skills they are learning now to become farmers themselves.
Greg and Kristen note there are very few jobs on a farm that don’t require more than one person, which means their children are already learning valuable lessons about raising cattle and the importance of a hard day’s work.
“I do the book work and then we all bed barns,” Kristen said.
“They all help,” Greg added.
Greg is one of many in his family to continue the farming tradition with all four of his brothers working on farms.
Greg and Kristen described what they believe is one of the key differences between a family farm and larger farms.
“I think a family farm is a great place to raise your kid, and I think consumers trust family farms a little more because they know that we’re caring for the livestock,” Greg said.
“We consume our product just like we would send it off to market,” Kristen said.
Although they have to do their own share of work on the farm, Greg and Kristen’s children are able to enjoy their free time riding the horses that are also kept on the farm.
This is just one of the many perks of living on a farm that make all the hard work more than worth it for the Brummer family.
“It’s nice because you’re your own boss,” Kristen said. “You’re ultimately responsible for everything too.”
Greg and Kristen married in 2010, and in 2012 they built the large monoslope barn, one of the first in the county, that houses their cattle.
“I guess the reason we went with that style of barn was for comfort for the livestock, health, and we went to a different style of feeding, which has allowed us to feed more options,” Greg said
Although the barn is often open, Greg said depending on the weather, it is closed to varying degrees to ensure the safety and comfort of the cattle.
“The comfort in that barn as far as the cattle is probably a lot better than the older facilities just because of the airflow,” he said.
The barn includes bed pack, often consisting of corn stalks or saw dust, which is used both to absorb waste from cattle and keep the cattle warm during the winter months.
Greg said the limited temperature change made largely possibly by the barn’s design and the sponge-like quality of the bed pack helps keep the cattle healthy by reducing their risk of contracting diseases.
When it is time to replace the bedding, the Brummers take the old bed pack, which contains micro-nutrients, and put it in their crop fields or their neighbor’s field.
“We bail them off. We use them in the pen,” Greg said. “And then we put it back on the ground, and it’s got more value. It’s got the manure in it.”
Greg said the bed pack is replaced twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall.
Additionally, Greg and Kristen note that knowing what and how much the cattle is fed is essential to raising the highest quality of beef possible.
“We probably get four maybe five semi loads of feed in a week,” Greg said.
Kristen said they use different ingredients in the feed depending on what they have on hand at the farm at a given time.
“We use a lot of different products,” she said.
To help them decide what ingredients to use, they use a software system that connects a scale to a mixer.
“We just started using it this last year,” Kristen said. “It counts for every different ingredient that is put into that mixer, so we know, per pin, how much of each ingredient per ration, how much they’re eating per day, and all the costs are inputted.”
Additionally, the software system, which Kristen called “very valuable,” is able to track other info about the cattle, including details about their breeding.
To balance the diets of their cattle, the Brummers work with a nutritionist who works to create feed formulas based on the ingredients they have available. Furthermore, Kristen and Greg said they have a close working relationship with their veterinarian and try to feed their cattle the healthiest food possible.
Brummer purchases his cattle at about 300 pounds per head and said he doesn’t have much trouble finding cattle when he needs to.
“As of now, I’ve had no issues,” Greg said.
It takes roughly 11 to 14 months for the cattle at Brummer’s farm to become big enough and reach the desired quality before they are sold on the market. Kristen said they try to get the weight of each head of cattle from 300 pounds to about 1,400 pounds before selling them.
Once it’s time for the cattle to go to market, Greg and his family spend roughly four to six weeks sorting them according to size.
“Some in the group will be bigger or smaller,” Kristen said. “The first load to go is the biggest one. Then we just kind of work our way down until the rest of the group is sold.”
Greg explained that when the beef is shipped off with 36 heads of cattle in each semitruckload, their goal is to have that beef classified within the prime to choice range of meat quality rather than select beef, the lowest quality classification.
“We’ll get a discount if we don’t meet that criteria,” he said.
That is why the largest cattle are selected first during the sorting process.
The cattle occupying Brummer’s barn currently weigh roughly 900 pounds, so they will still need some time before they are ready for market.
