DIETERICH — In an effort to reduce the number of residents living in flood-damaged homes or flood-prone areas, the Dieterich Village Board is moving forward with a plan to buy homes as part of the Illinois Department of Resources’ Flood Hazard Mitigation Program.
In their meeting Monday, board members approved a professional services agreement with Corrie Appraisal & Consulting Inc. to appraise flood-damaged homes or homes located in areas prone to flooding.
Homeowners involved in the buyout program will have their homes appraised at their pre-flood value, and there is no cost or obligation for residents to apply for appraisals.
The village’s flooding problem became a top priority for many residents after an historic rain event severely damaged several homes in the area in early August.
Although the buyout program is part of the IDNR’s Flood Hazard Mitigation Program, the village will be required to pay the appraised cost of the homes and their potential demolition upfront. However, the IDNR will reimburse the village at a later date for all approved costs.
Dieterich Village President Brad Hardiek said the board chose Corrie Appraisal & Consulting Inc. because they were the cheapest option.
“We went over all the prices last meeting, and this is the best price,” Hardiek said.
Also during Monday’s meeting, Dieterich Village Clerk Brittny Gipson said Effingham Regional Growth Alliance President and CEO Courtney Yockey asked her to join the alliance as an ex officio member.
Gipson asked the board if she should join, and they agreed that joining could give the village greater voice in the county.
“I think it would be good to be in the loop,” Gipson said. “It would be good to have a representative from Dieterich there.”
As an ex officio member, Gipson doesn’t have to vote on matters, but she will attend the alliance’s quarterly meetings.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved holiday bonus pay and gifts for employees and board members.
• Approved a change order for $5,637.75 for Feutz Contractors for additional rip rap in the Dieterich Industrial Park East.
