Dieterich officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for the village’s new recreation and day care center, which is meant to improve the lives of a population that has been booming in recent years.
Local residents, students, and community leaders gathered at the construction site for the Wright Family Center for the ceremony.
Dieterich Village Board President Brad Hardiek kicked the event by expressing his excitement and shock that the construction of the center is officially underway.
“I didn’t know if I would see this day come when Dieterich got a full fledged non-in-home day care facility,” he said. “It’s a huge win for the village and the community.”
Tom Wright, the president of Wright’s Furniture and Flooring, spoke to the crowd about how proud and excited he and his family are about the construction of the center.
“Our family is really honored to have our name associated with a structure that will have such a positive long term impact on our community and the families that make it the best place to live in the world,” Wright said.
Tom Niebrugge of Dieterich Bank also spoke at the ceremony. To Niebrugge, the “very much needed facility” is a symbol of Dieterich’s progress. He reflected on some of the challenges Dieterich faced years ago, and expressed optimism toward the village’s future as its population, business, and student enrollment have all grown in recent years.
“Looking back over 40 years ago, Dieterich was facing a lot of challenges that many other small communities throughout the state were also facing: shrinking population, declining school enrollment, loss of business and jobs,” Niebrugge said.
“Dieterich has become the envy of other small communities throughout the state. Now you have a booming population, an increasing school enrollment, and sound jobs and businesses in the community. This does not happen by accident.”
Ernest Garvey of the Dieterich Community Development Corporation thanked the many businesses, individuals assisting with the project, which included Akra Builders, the state of Illinois, and the Farnsworth Group, an engineering and architecture firm. He also emphasized that the center will be available to everyone in the area, not just those living within the village limits of Dieterich.
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, attended the ceremony and said Dieterich has become a prime example for other small communities in the state who are working to expand and improve their towns.
“Dieterich is a destination village, folks.” Niemerg said.
Brittny Gipson, the village clerk and economic development coordinator, helped organize the event. She was surprised by the large turnout at Friday’s ceremony. Even students from Dieterich schools took a break from class to watch.
“This has far exceeding our expectations for turn out,” Gipson said.
The center’s day care will include a facility equipped for up to 50 students with ages ranging from newborns to preschool, and four classrooms which will be compliant with state regulations.
The recreational section will include a full size professional basketball court and two regular full size courts will be available at the center, and will be suited for more than just basketball. Once constructed, the courts can also be used to play sports like volleyball and pickleball.
The center will also provide its growing population and residents from surrounding areas with 24 hour access to its fitness center, which will include both cardio and weightlifting equipment.
Funds are still being raised for the center, but they have already raised the vast majority of the money needed.
The ceremony was followed by a small celebration at the Dieterich Community Civic Center which included drinks and snacks for attendees.
