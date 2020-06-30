DIETERICH — The Dieterich American Legion Post 628 and the Liberty Park Memorial Arch turned 100 this year.
To celebrate the milestone, the Dieterich community will hold an honor guard procession through town Saturday to commemorate the anniversaries. Members of the American Legion post will ride atop Dieterich Fire Protection District firetrucks starting at 11 a.m.
The Legion and the arch became staples of the town nine years before the Great Depression hit the country. The first commander was Ben Deters, who served just one year before Aaron Weger took over. Deters served again in 1927. In total, Post 628 has had 61 different commanders.
Donnie Dorn of Dieterich currently serves as the American Legion Post 628 commander and has been in that position since 2007.
“Our charter was issued, I believe, April 30 of 1920,” Dorn said.
Dorn said the Legion was first located in a building in downtown Dieterich that was later a business called The Dog House. He said the post moved in 1950 to a building at 409 N. Main St., where it is still located today.
Dorn said there are currently 65 members of Post 628. Since becoming commander 13 years ago, he has seen membership numbers dwindle because he said younger military men and women do not often join.
Dorn got his start in the American Legion in his hometown of Newton. He later transferred to Post 628 when he moved to Dieterich.
The Army veteran served in the Fifth Division from 1968 to 1969 during the Vietnam War. Upon his return from service, Dorn said his father began his decades-long membership with the Legion.
“I came home in ‘69, and my dad paid my first year’s dues in the Legion and I’ve been a Legion member ever since,” Dorn said.
Dorn’s family has several military connections, starting with his father, who served in the Navy in World War I. Dorn’s brother went into the service for the Army right after Dorn returned from Vietnam. Dorn’s daughter served in Operation Desert Storm as a member of the Air Force.
Dorn’s favorite part of being in the Legion and being the commander has been getting to meet all the men and women who have served. He said many of the Post 628 members are dedicated to the Legion, serving as the color guard at veterans’ funerals, participating in Memorial Day and other events and charity work.
The Legion members met for the first time in June since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in March. Dorn said the post originally planned to host a celebration for its anniversary, but the coronavirus caused those plans to be canceled.
That is where the village of Dieterich came in. Dorn said the village and the Fourth of July committee still wanted to honor the post and the memorial arch in some way, so a parade was organized for the Fourth of July holiday.
Dorn said he will be one of the Legion members riding on the firetrucks Saturday morning.
Community members are encouraged to decorate their homes or businesses for the Fourth of July to help celebrate the holiday and the anniversaries by displaying banners, signs and other decorations. Dieterich residents are also asked to clap and cheer as the procession moves through town.
The procession will start from the Dieterich Fire Protection District station on Zumbahlen Avenue and loop through the streets of Dieterich. The procession route can be found on the Village of Dieterich Facebook page.
