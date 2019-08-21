EFFINGHAM – The Effingham Unit 40 school board and visitors at this week’s meeting were reminded the school district doesn’t collect every possible dollar in revenue, due to economic development tools called Tax Increment Financing districts and Enterprise Zones.
Superintendent Mark Doan gave his annual talk about the impacts – and the importance of Effingham’s TIF and EZ – saying that the school district understands “the dynamic role it plays” in helping the city attract and improve businesses.
But he noted that the TIF and EZ also both have an impact on taxing bodies. For District 40, it equates to the tune of more than $2.6 million in revenue that it can’t collect.
Doan said the majority of the district’s tax revenue comes from local property taxes, while about 35 to 40 percent comes from the state. And the school district is only one of several taxing bodies on the local tax bills that were sent out this week.
“The EAV in our district went up $16.4 million or 3.8 percent over last year,” said Doan. “That’s healthy. That’s strong.”
The property within Effingham Unit 40 School District had an overall equalized assessed valuation for 2018 of $523.4 million. But Doan’s message was that not all of it is taxable because parts of it fall into a TIF or the EZ. Only $448.5 million is taxable, for a difference of about $75 million that isn’t.
“The difference is because of Enterprise Zones and Tax Increment Financing, which does not generate revenue for Unit 40,” said Doan.
He said these two avenues are used by the city and the county to improve businesses, and help bring businesses here. Doan also serves on the TIF and EZ boards, as the representative of District 40.
The EAV in the EZ has increased by 28.4 percent; and the EAV in the TIF districts increased by 4.2 percent.
“The total, $2.669 million, is EAV not available to the district due to Enterprise Zone and Tax Increment Financing districts,” said Doan. “Unit 40 has and will continue to play a vital role in the growth of Effingham. It’s important for people to know what the impact is on our district. But, it is important to help grow Effingham and TIF and Enterprise Zone have helped.”
In 2018, Unit 40 reported that during those past five tax years, there was $11.1 million in revenue the district did not receive due to the economic development tools in place in Effingham.
Doan also shared the 2018 tax levy numbers for taxes payable in 2019.
“The overall tax rate for Unit 40 went down,” said Doan. “It went down about a penny and that’s good anytime, but what’s important to understand is that the district last year sold $15.7 million in bonds and the tax rate still went down.”
The district sold the bonds in Health-Life Safety bonds in March 2018 for the buildings construction projects. Playing the guessing game about EAV and how things would fall, it was estimated at that time that the tax rate would increase by .01 cent.
He said in his years of experience in education and as a superintendent, he’s never seen such a scenario. The Effingham Unit 40 overall tax rate lowered from $3.569 down to $3.562 or .007 cents.
“It’s just unbelievable,” said Doan. “We thought it would go up about a penny, but it went down. That’s very rare. We’re very cognizant of the taxpayer’s funds.”
Doan also offered a comparison of other school districts in Effingham County.
Effingham Unit 40, $3.56; Altamont Unit 10, $4.09; Beecher City Unit 20, $3.89; Dieterich Unit 30, $3.77; and Teutopolis Unit 50, $3.70.
Increases were seen in the tax rates of Beecher City and Teutopolis. Effingham, Altamont and Dieterich saw a drop in tax rate.
Historically, Effingham County has one of the lowest tax rates compared to others, said Doan. Unit 40 continues to have one of the lower rates in Southern Illinois, looking at around Champaign and south.
“The reason why we dropped it a penny is that we under levied in other funds to offset those bonds coming on, along with EAV going up,” said Doan. “We could have left things the same and that rate would have gone up. And our taxpayers would have to pay more. But, we didn’t do that.”
In other district financial news, Effingham Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox reported fund balances as follows: Net fund, $30 million; operating fund, $14.7 million; and Health-Life Safety, $13.2 million. The board also approved payment of bills totaling $2.8 million. Of that payment, $2.3 million for HLS projects.
