EFFINGHAM — Work on the building that will soon house Effingham’s Head Start program took a few months to start, but the delays aren’t worrying the project’s developers.
Though the project began in February of last year when nonprofit Community Opportunities Inc. bought the former Helen Matthes Library, construction was delayed until October.
“We got started a little late,” said Community Opportunities’ day-to-day manager Paul White. Once work began, they were surprised to find there was also some necessary work they didn’t expect.
“It required a little more love than we expected,” he said.
The city approved an extension allowing Community Opportunities to use up to $50,000 of tax dollars for the renovation through the Central Area Tax Increment Financing district. When they originally applied for the funds, the city gave them a deadline of Jan. 31.
“Since we didn’t get started until October, there was no way we were gonna be ready in January,” White said.
“They’ve made a good-faith effort,” said the city’s Economic Development Director Todd Hull, explaining why the extension was allowed. “It’s not that uncommon.”
Aside from the late start, White said the renovation, which is being done by Heritage Builders, hasn’t had any other hiccups.
“They’ve got a lot of excellent work done,” White said, pointing out they have completed many of the interior wall structures, installed new sprinklers systems, and are going to start putting up drywall soon.
Community Opportunities, based in Nokomis, is a nonprofit title holding company, meaning it is restricted to managing, renting and owning property.
“We can only do one thing,” White said. “We lease properties to not-for-profits.”
The company is renovating the building on behalf of CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation, a nonprofit based in Effingham that manages a variety of programs.
Kevin Bushur, CEO of CEFS, says the new building will help his organization expand its Head Start offerings and bring the main program, which serves 3 to 5 year olds, and Early Head Start, which serves younger children, under one roof.
“We’ll have two extra classrooms,” said Bushur. “We’re searching for funding for those extra classrooms.”
Before the pandemic restricted classroom sizes, the program could accommodate up to 80 kids in a day, split between two full-day classrooms and one half-day classroom.
“With those two classrooms, we can do a lot more,” he said.
The renovated building will also be entirely solar powered, thanks to funding made available through Illinois Solar for All, a collaborative effort between energy companies to make solar panels available to nonprofits, governments and low-income people.
Bushur said the program is still on track to move from its current location at West Side School in May and start programs at the new facility in late summer and early fall.
“We’re hoping to have, in August, an open house,” he said.
In other news, the city:
- Formally approved its $100,000 contribution to the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, a partnership between businesses and Effingham County municipalities to foster economic growth. This is the largest contribution the city has made to the group since it adopted its current name and structure in 2014.
- Approved an extension of Thies Avenue near the John Boos & Company facility on South Banker Street. In exchange for the city extending the roadway, John Boos & Co. has agreed to maintain a workforce of at least 174 employees.
- Gave a liquor license to Hruby Restaurants, operators of the Golden Corral location in Effingham.
