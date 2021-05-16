Three out-of-state visitors to the Effingham County Museum sought answers to questions their family have long had about the public hanging that took place on the courthouse square on June 18, 1875.
Two, a husband and his wife, were residents of Midland, Texas; the other, a brother of the first gentleman, was from Windsor, Colorado.
They came to see the site where a man convicted of killing their ancestor, Joseph Robbins, had been executed. They sought information that could help them have a more complete picture of the event from nearly 150 years ago.
On Oct. 29, 1874, Joseph Robbins was serving as a watchman on a trestle of the Vandalia Railroad, an east-west line that ran through Effingham. His work location was two miles east of Vandalia. The weapon used in the murder was a shotgun that had been stolen from Robbins a short time before the shooting.
After the suspect was arrested, the Fayette County State’s Attorney confronted him with the evidence, which was the basis for that arrest. The suspect confessed to the crime, but later recanted his story. Because there was fear of mob action potentially leading to a lynching, the trial was moved from Vandalia to Effingham, where he was convicted and condemned to die by hanging.
The museum visitors, great-great grandchildren of Joseph Robbins, whose home used to be in Salem, Illinois, do not remember their parents talking about the death of their ancestor. They learned about it 30 years ago through the family history research one of their cousins was doing. Part of the knowledge about the hanging came via one of their grandfather’s cousins, an aging family member who had heard stories about the hanging from those who knew the story quite well.
The visit to the Effingham County Museum was part of the effort started five years ago to gain an in-depth knowledge about their great-great-grandfather’s death and subsequent execution of the man who was found guilty of his murder. That effort broadened into study of other members of the family tree. They visited cemeteries in Salem and Vandalia, as well as one in the country not far from Vandalia.
Most of all they wanted to find Joseph Robbins’ gravesite. Although all evidence pointed to the Old State Cemetery in Vandalia, their searches have not been successful.
When they entered the Effingham County Museum, their purpose was two-fold: Locate new information the museum might have, and see the location where the hanging took place.
The two brothers found a deeper understanding of what the execution was like as I, the museum president, explained that the execution was inside an enclosed area behind the jail, which once stood on the southeast corner of the courthouse square. They better understood the elements shown in the picture from June 18, 1875. They also experienced what many historians term “an historical presence” as they stood in the building where the trial of their ancestor’s accused killer took place and where a jury convicted him of murder.
While they spent nearly two hours looking at all the displays in the building, during our discussion, they really focused on the exhibit about the crime and its aftermath.
As they left, the visitors indicated they intended to pass the word along to other relatives that they also needed to plan a journey to the Effingham County Museum.
