TEUTOPOLIS – Demolition work has started on the 1929 and 1949 portions of Teutopolis High School, according to the interim Unit 50 superintendent, Deb Philpot.
In October, the school board awarded E Tebbe Excavating and Demolition of Teutopolis a $285,000 contract to demolish the portions of the old building. Philpot said she anticipates the demolition and clean up to be completed by July 10.
Philpot said Swingler Construction has started working on the 1959 portion of the building, creating an industrial arts shop area and band room.
“We are building new public restrooms and a new locker room in the previous locker room area,” Philpot said. “We are also adding a new walkway to connect the gym to the 2001 high school addition.”
She said they will be adding a heating and cooling systems in all areas that do not have air conditioning, including the gymnasium.
The board awarded Midwest Service Group a contract for asbestos removal in the amount of $385,000, with a $7,405 contract for removal of asbestos around the gymnasium windows.
The school board awarded a $2,563,000 contract to Swingler Construction in October to complete its phase of the project. The board also awarded Swingler a $925,500 contract for a new addition that includes a locker room and storage room, concrete pavement at the circle drive in lieu of asphalt for $5,800, in addition to removal and replacement of gym windows for $69,000.
The cost of the renovation, asbestos removal, new construction and demolition is estimated at $4,240,665, with an estimated architect's fee of $400,000.
Philpot served her last day as interim superintendent on Friday. Last week the school board accepted her resignation as interim superintendent, effective May 31, due to a retirement limitation that only allowed her to work 120 days for the school district.
Former St. Anthony Grade School Principal Matt Sturgeon starts as superintendent on June 1, rather than his original July 1 starting date.
