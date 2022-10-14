As the calls grow louder to scrap the controversial justice reform package the SAFE-T Act, Illinois Democrats are on the defensive.
The legislation places restrictions on police and eliminates cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state to do so. Lawmakers approved the SAFE-T Act at the urging of the Legislative Black Caucus as part of their response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
A recent panel discussion was held to “dispel myths on ending money bonds” in the state, organizers said.
One of the architects of the law, state Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, said the crime wave is a byproduct of the current judicial system.
“What we’ve been seeing over the last couple years isn’t happening under anything that we passed, what is happening is under a status quo criminal legal system that is utterly failing,” Peters said.
Over half of the 102 state’s attorneys in Illinois have filed lawsuits against the SAFE-T Act, many of them calling the legislation unconstitutional. They also contend the legislation is too vague, creating problems for the state’s attorneys and law enforcement responsible for enforcing the aspects of it that deal with pretrial release and the elimination of cash bail.
On Friday, Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison joined the list of state’s attorneys who have sued Governor JB Pritzker over the SAFE-T Act. Effingham County State’s Attorney Aaron C. Jones filed a similar lawsuit Sep. 30.
“After much consideration, I am filing a lawsuit against the SAFE-T Act,” Morrison said in a press release. “As a prosecutor, I believe that this statute unconstitutional on its face and will have far-reaching unintended consequences.
“A large part of the justice system is balancing the rights of the accused, crime victims, and the community. The Illinois Constitution says that crime victims have the right to reasonable protection throughout the justice process. This statute limits those rights to identifiable threats in the present. This statute does not balance the rights of all the participants in the justice process and puts the rights of accused ahead of the rights of the victims.”
Critics have also said the SAFE-T Act poses unreasonable risks to crime victims by weakening the rules for charged suspects out on electronic monitoring before trial.
Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said some of the provisions in the SAFE-T Act regarding who can be arrested are concerning.
“I believe in reform and I believe we should always work to be better and more transparent, but I don’t see how that is going to make us any safer when we’re so restricted on who we can take into custody,” Kuhns said.
Pritzker has acknowledged some changes to the act may be needed to clear up widespread confusion.
Morrison also said in the press release:
“We have seen time and time again that well-meaning reform has unintended consequences. The SAFE-T Act was passed in the dead of night without concern for what those consequences might be. Since 2016, when a law was passed decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and then later, when the law changed to require probation for many drug cases, we have seen crime increase in our community. In fact, comparing 2015 and 2021, this office has seen a 74% increase in felony cases filed, while our misdemeanor cases decreased. While we cannot definitively pinpoint the cause of this increase because the vast majority of our cases are drug cases, it appears that the watering down of drug laws is having a detrimental effect on our community, even though the laws were well intentioned. We cannot begin to fathom the effects of such a far-reaching law as the SAFE-T Act.
“Besides Constitutional issues, this statute opens a myriad of questions and operational issues. The Supreme Court’s own Pretrial Implementation Task Force cites numerous interpretation and operational questions that have not yet been answered. The statute puts the State’s Attorney’s Office and law enforcement in the position of having to make determinations and take actions that they do not have time to consider, and places unreasonable burdens on the taxpayers. In a strict reading, this statute will even require court to be held on the weekends, resulting in a huge strain on already scarce resources.
“No matter what the outcome of this case, the Fayette County State’s Attorney’s Office will continue to serve the people of Fayette County within the law. As we continue this litigation, we will keep the people of Fayette County apprised of actions that we take.”
