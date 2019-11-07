At her core, Stacia Hollinshead served. She served those she worked with the the DeKalb County State's Attorney's Office, and she served her country.
Seven months after the 30-year-old Dieterich native was shot to death and her ex-husband charged with murder, the DeKalb County State's Attorney's Office is starting a veterans program in Hollinshead's honor.
Hollinshead worked as an assistant state's attorney before her untimely death in March. She was also an 11-year Army veteran where she worked as an intelligence analyst.
DeKalb County State's Attorney Rick Amato recently announced the creation of the Stacia Hollinshead Veterans Diversion Program. Amato said in a press release that his office felt the program was the best way to honor Hollinshead's life.
"In reflecting on how best to honor Stacia, it was important to consider how she lived her life," Amato said in the release. "In every capacity and relationship, Stacia served others and paid respect to so many in her journeys and milestones."
Amato said the program is designed to help military veterans who face certain criminal charges get professional rehabilitative services. This program aims to reduce the chances a veteran may re-offend and also help veterans return to being productive members of their communities.
The program is a partnership between the DeKalb County State's Attorney's Office and the DeKalb County Veteran Assistance Commission. Amato said that both offices recognize the physical and psychological trauma that can have long lasting effects and contribute to several disorders, increasing the likelihood of criminal behavior.
To participate in the program, the state's attorney's office will determine if current and former military service is a compelling factor for mitigation when creating a plea offer. DeKalb County prosecutors will then seek rehabilitative and treatment-based sentences for veterans.
The state's attorney's office will not consider domestic battery, sex offenses or aggravated violent offense for the program.
Amato recommended that veterans charged with a criminal offense should notify their attorney immediately of their service status, and their attorney in turn will notify the prosecutor.
Veterans will be asked to submit an application, which will include consent forms. If accepted into the program, veterans will be required to follow all program procedures, including mental health and substance use evaluations, and prosecutors will then recommend a course of treatment.
If a veteran successfully completes the program, the case will be resolved with a mitigated sentence. Unsuccessful completion of the program will return the case to the courts, and the defendant will be sentenced on the original charge.
Amato said he is eager to see the program aid those who served, like Hollinshead.
“I am pleased to make this program available to those who have served their country and need an extra hand in their return to civilian life," Amato said. "This is an excellent and honorable tribute to Stacia, who served her country and her community with honor and sacrifice.”
Hollinshead was laid to rest April 1 at Leith Cemetery in rural Mason. A 21-gun salute, taps and full military rights honored her service to the country.
Medina Espinosa, 31, of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, has been charged with first degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony in Dodge County, Wisconsin. Hollinshead, who was living in Sycamore at the time of her death, brought her 5-year-old daughter to Wisconsin on March 23 to visit Medina Espinosa's parents, the girl's grandparents.
Wisconsin authorities said Medina Espinosa arrived unexpectedly at his parents' home, shot his ex-wife 15 times in the head and back, then kneeled beside his daughter and told her "the judge can't hurt us anymore."
At the time of her murder, Hollinshead's sisters told authorities that Medina Espinosa often stalked, manipulated and harassed Hollinshead, even before their 2018 divorce. Authorities said the killing is thought to be an act of domestic violence.
Medina Espinosa is currently in custody in the Dodge County Jail where he is being held on a $2 million bond. Since his arrest, Medina Espinosa has entered a not guilty plea, and he is next due in court on Dec. 9 for a motion hearing.
Medina Espinosa's jury trial is set for Feb. 10, 2020 in the Dodge County, Wisconsin, Circuit Court branch four.
