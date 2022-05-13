A Decatur man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for concealing the homicidal death of a Shelbyville woman, possession of a converted vehicle in relation to that death, and aggravated battery to a jail inmate, according to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke.
Thomas M. Miller, 21, faced a maximum extended term sentence of 24 years because the homicide victim, Sherry Hubbartt, 72, was older than 60 at the time the crimes were committed, Kroncke said.
In addition, Miller was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Aggravated Battery. The Aggravated Battery charge was a result of Miller striking a jail inmate in the head on April 24, 2022. All three sentences, by statute, must be served consecutively – one after the other.
Sherry Hubbartt’s family reported her missing on April 17, 2021 after personal items were discovered in her home while she and her 2009 Chevy Impala were missing. Family members immediately suspected Clayton Anderson, Hubbartt’s grandson, of being involved in her disappearance, Kroncke said.
After initiating an investigation, law enforcement discovered that Hubbartt’s debit card was used in Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, and Utah following her disappearance. On the evening of April 17, 2021, Nevada Highway Patrol located Hubbartt’s vehicle after receiving a complaint of occupants shooting at traveling vehicles. Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metro Police pursued the vehicle in a lengthy and high speed chase through the Las Vegas Strip, resulting in a crash on an interstate highway, Kroncke said.
Hubbartt’s grandson, Clayton Anderson, was identified as the driver and Miller as the passenger. BB guns were located in the vehicle.
Miller confessed the next day to Las Vegas Metro Police detectives, stating that he was present at Hubbartt’s home on April 16, 2021 with Anderson when an argument between Hubbartt and Anderson ensued, Kroncke said.
During the argument, Anderson pushed Hubbartt to the ground and strangled her to death. Miller confessed to assisting Anderson conceal Hubbartt’s body by hiding her in a bedroom closet and covering her with pillows and blankets. Anderson and Miller then fled with Hubbartt’s debit card and her vehicle, Kroncke said.
The Illinois State Police searched Hubbartt’s home following Miller’s confession and located her body in the closet that Miller described. Anderson subsequently confessed and pleaded guilty to her murder. He is serving a life sentence and is currently housed at Menard Correctional Center.
A family member of Sherry Hubbartt read an emotional victim impact statement at Miller’s sentencing hearing and vividly described the never-ending pain and suffering endured by Sherry’s family as a result of her death, Kroncke said.
Kroncke said Miller was granted permission to address the family and stated, “I am deeply sorry for the pain I’ve caused.”
This case was investigated by the Illinois State Police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Decatur Police Department, the Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Las Vegas Metro Police.
