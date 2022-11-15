Here’s a look at the history and fate of the battleships at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
ARIZONA
ENTERED SERVICE: 1916
DAMAGE: Sank when a bomb hit the powder magazine.
KILLED: 1,177
AFTER: A total loss, the ship now serves as a submerged memorial to the losses at Pearl Harbor.
CALIFORNIA
ENTERED SERVICE: 1921
DAMAGE: Struck by two bombs and sank.
KILLED: 105
AFTER: Refloated in March 1942 and rebuilt at Puget Sound. Returned to service in May 1944.
MARYLAND
ENTERED SERVICE: 1921
DAMAGE: Hit by two bombs. Assisted other ships.
KILLED: 4
AFTER: Repaired at Puget Sound and returned to service by February 1942. Fought at Leyte and Okinawa.
NEVADA
ENTERED SERVICE: 1916
DAMAGE: Intentionally beached after taking multiple hits.
KILLED: 57
AFTER: Refloated in February. After light repairs, participated in capture of Attu Island in May 1942.
OKLAHOMA
ENTERED SERVICE: 1916
DAMAGE: Took five torpedoes. Rolled over and sank.
KILLED: 429
AFTER: Was declared a total loss. Salvage began in March 1943. Sold for scrap in 1947 but sank again.
PENNSYLVANIA
ENTERED SERVICE: 1916
DAMAGE: Was in drydock. Moderately damaged.
KILLED: 32
AFTER: Repaired in San Francisco. Returned to service by March 1942. Fought in the Aleutians, Guam, Leyte and Wake.
TENNESSEE
ENTERED SERVICE: 1920
DAMAGE: Struck by two bombs and damaged by the explosion of the nearby Arizona.
KILLED: 5
AFTER: Returned to service in February 1942.
UTAH
ENTERED SERVICE: 1911. Converted to target ship AG-16 in 1931
DAMAGE: Rolled over and sank after a torpedo strike.
KILLED: 58
AFTER: The Navy declared the ship a total loss. It still sits on the bottom of the harbor with bodies still trapped inside.
WEST VIRGINIA
ENTERED SERVICE: 1923
DAMAGE: Took six torpedo hits and sank on an even keel.
KILLED: 106, including Machinst’s Mate 1st Class Keith W. Tipsword, 27, of Moccasin.
AFTER: Refloated, towed to Puget Sound and rebuilt. Participated in the battles of Leyte, Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
