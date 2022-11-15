The Dec. 7, 1941 attack involved a force of 408 aircraft launched from six aircraft carriers. The first wave was launched north of Oahu shortly before 8 a.m. Japanese bombers armed with armor-piercing bombs and torpedoes and fighter aircraft concurrently targeted the eight battleships berthed in “Battleship Row” along the coast of Ford Island, as well as the nearby airfields to prevent American planes from intercepting them. The damaged sustained by the U.S. battleships was compounded by the fact that each ship, other than the USS Nevada, was moored to another vessel or in drydock, which left the crewmembers unable to get their ships underway. After a brief lull, Japanese aircraft launched a second wave of airstrikes, which inflicted additional damage, but was not as deadly as the first wave, since U.S. service members were prepared for a second attack. The attack was over within approximately 90 minutes, leaving 2,403 Americans killed and 1,178 wounded. Source: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.