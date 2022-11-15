Day of Infamy

The Dec. 7, 1941 attack involved a force of 408 aircraft launched from six aircraft carriers. The first wave was launched north of Oahu shortly before 8 a.m. Japanese bombers armed with armor-piercing bombs and torpedoes and fighter aircraft concurrently targeted the eight battleships berthed in “Battleship Row” along the coast of Ford Island, as well as the nearby airfields to prevent American planes from intercepting them. The damaged sustained by the U.S. battleships was compounded by the fact that each ship, other than the USS Nevada, was moored to another vessel or in drydock, which left the crewmembers unable to get their ships underway. After a brief lull, Japanese aircraft launched a second wave of airstrikes, which inflicted additional damage, but was not as deadly as the first wave, since U.S. service members were prepared for a second attack. The attack was over within approximately 90 minutes, leaving 2,403 Americans killed and 1,178 wounded. Source: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Here’s a look at the history and fate of the battleships at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

ARIZONA

ENTERED SERVICE: 1916

DAMAGE: Sank when a bomb hit the powder magazine.

KILLED: 1,177

AFTER: A total loss, the ship now serves as a submerged memorial to the losses at Pearl Harbor.

CALIFORNIA

ENTERED SERVICE: 1921

DAMAGE: Struck by two bombs and sank.

KILLED: 105

AFTER: Refloated in March 1942 and rebuilt at Puget Sound. Returned to service in May 1944.

MARYLAND

ENTERED SERVICE: 1921

DAMAGE: Hit by two bombs. Assisted other ships.

KILLED: 4

AFTER: Repaired at Puget Sound and returned to service by February 1942. Fought at Leyte and Okinawa.

NEVADA

ENTERED SERVICE: 1916

DAMAGE: Intentionally beached after taking multiple hits.

KILLED: 57

AFTER: Refloated in February. After light repairs, participated in capture of Attu Island in May 1942.

OKLAHOMA

ENTERED SERVICE: 1916

DAMAGE: Took five torpedoes. Rolled over and sank.

KILLED: 429

AFTER: Was declared a total loss. Salvage began in March 1943. Sold for scrap in 1947 but sank again.

PENNSYLVANIA

ENTERED SERVICE: 1916

DAMAGE: Was in drydock. Moderately damaged.

KILLED: 32

AFTER: Repaired in San Francisco. Returned to service by March 1942. Fought in the Aleutians, Guam, Leyte and Wake.

TENNESSEE

ENTERED SERVICE: 1920

DAMAGE: Struck by two bombs and damaged by the explosion of the nearby Arizona.

KILLED: 5

AFTER: Returned to service in February 1942.

UTAH

ENTERED SERVICE: 1911. Converted to target ship AG-16 in 1931

DAMAGE: Rolled over and sank after a torpedo strike.

KILLED: 58

AFTER: The Navy declared the ship a total loss. It still sits on the bottom of the harbor with bodies still trapped inside.

WEST VIRGINIA

ENTERED SERVICE: 1923

DAMAGE: Took six torpedo hits and sank on an even keel.

KILLED: 106, including Machinst’s Mate 1st Class Keith W. Tipsword, 27, of Moccasin.

AFTER: Refloated, towed to Puget Sound and rebuilt. Participated in the battles of Leyte, Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

