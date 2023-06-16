In the midst of the national debate over recent book bans, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed an amendment to the Illinois Library System Act, making Illinois the first state to require its public libraries to have a policy prohibiting “the practice of banning specific books or resources” in order to remain eligible to receive state grant funding.
Several Republicans voted against the bill, which takes effect in 2024, including State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich.
Niemerg said Democrats are “spinning their narrative” by implying that Republicans like himself have a desire to ban books while also declaring the new law a “win for democracy.”
He said in an interview that rather than protecting books from being banned, the new law will make it easier for children in schools and libraries to access materials that aren’t age appropriate.
“Furthermore, it’s tied to grant funding for those libraries, so there is a mechanism of enforcement,” Niemerg said. “So the truth of what was happening is, these books are going to be placed in these libraries, the libraries can’t do anything about it, and these books are not age appropriate for the children that have access.”
Several librarians in the state have voiced their support for the change signed by Pritzker, including Effingham Public Library Director Amanda McKay.
“It’s definitely a strong response to what is happening in other states,” McKay said. “As a librarian, I’m grateful for having the support of our state librarian, which is the secretary of state, for proposing this legislation. I’m also thankful that we have a really engaged and involved board here locally that does look into these issues and is thoughtful about that type of stuff as well.”
Despite the common use of the term “book ban” to describe the removal or reconsideration of a book or resource in a library, McKay said it can be somewhat misleading.
“I think ban is just a really simple and generic word to use,” she said. “We do have patrons, on occasion, ask us to reconsider the placement of an item.”
McKay explained the process librarians go through when they receive a complaint or hear a concern regarding the content or placement of an item but said it doesn’t happen very often at her library.
“We want to listen to the patron’s concern and make sure that we understand why they want to see this item reconsidered either for placement in whatever collection it’s currently or placement in the library as a whole,” she said.
She said that in the 12 years she’s been working at the Effingham Public Library, she’s only seen a couple of complaints about library items make their way entirely through the “formal reconsideration process” in which the board makes the final decision.
“Nine times out of ten, it’s in the right section,” McKay said.
Local Control
Niemerg said he’s a “big proponent of local control” and had a similar issue with SB 818, which included updated sex education standards for the state’s schools.
Niemerg said he “vehemently” opposed the bill that Pritzker signed into law in 2021, and he urged school districts to opt out of the new standards which Niemerg said include material that is not age appropriate for some students.
“If you look at the standards, it’s very clear that as kindergartners they’re talking about changing their pronouns,” Niemerg said. “As kindergartners, it literally says it, it defines it, to discuss if they don’t know if they’re a boy or a girl. By third grade, they’re discussing gender hormone treatment and talking about offering gender hormone treatment to children.”
Niemerg said the new anti-book ban law is another example of the state overriding the interests and authority of local communities and parents.
“School boards have authority, and I believe they had authority on the mask issue,” Niemerg said. “I believe they had authority on the vaccination issue.”
Niemerg encouraged parents to attend school board meetings to “have those conversations with school board members” and said it is them, not the state, who should be “raising our children.”
“And then, if you don’t like what your school board is doing, just as if somebody doesn’t like what I’m doing, there’s elections. There’s consequences,” he said. “Ultimately, I believe that it is the parents’ responsibility, and the parents should be the ones that are raising their children.”
Librarians
McKay doesn’t think the new law will have much of an impact on libraries or librarians like herself because dealing with issues like this is “kind of the core of what we do.”
“Most public libraries already have a policy in place, so the legislation is there to make sure that libraries have a policy in place for how they consider and reconsider placement of items in their collection,” she said. “And if you don’t have a policy in place the state librararian will work with you and your board to get a policy in place.”
She also said she doesn’t believe the law will lead to a “free-for-all” when it comes to how librarians organize and stock their libraries.
“Libraries still look to their communities to see what the community’s needs are, items that will serve well within their community, items that will match their collection development policy that bring a diversity of voices to their collection,” McKay said.
She also explained that space is significant factor for librarians when they decide how to fill their library with books and resources.
If you can’t find a particular book in your library, McKay said the issue may not be that it’s been removed or “banned.”
“It’s not possible for any library to have every item,” McKay said.
