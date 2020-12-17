EFFIGHAM — If trucks regularly stop somewhere, does that make it a truckstop?
That question was raised by members of the public at an Effingham City Council meeting on Tuesday, which met to discuss the rezoning petition from QuikTrip, a chain of gas stations and convenience stores. It is proposing a location at Technology Drive and U.S. Route 45 next to the Interstate 57 exit north of Effingham.
Representatives of QuikTrip and several members of the public, all of whom had concerns about the proposed development, spoke to the council.
The City Council will vote on whether to rezone the property for the proposed location at its Jan. 5 meeting. QuikTrip is petitioning to change it from POM, planned office and limited industrial, to B-5, highway commercial district. This rezoning complies with the city’s comprehensive plan.
The QuikTrip location — which the company calls a “remote travel center,” not a truckstop – would have fuel bays for cars and trucks, a gaming room and a convenience store with hot food.
As part of the development, QuikTrip has committed to paying more than $1 million to upgrade the road infrastructure around the area, including traffic lights for the I-57 exit ramps and widening Technology Drive.
The city’s Plan Commission, which reviews proposals like this to make recommendations to the City Council, has met twice to discuss the proposed development and both times several community members expressed strong opposition.
“The problem comes in where trucks are added,” said retired firefighter Jim Wolters at the council meeting.
He is worried that traffic would divert to secondary roads to avoid the truck traffic that QuikTrip would generate. And Wolters isn’t alone in his concern. He gathered 89 signatures of nearby residents who also oppose the development.
The Plan Commission, by a 5-2 vote last Tuesday, recommended the city deny the project’s rezoning request. The city rarely overrules Plan Commission recommendations.
Despite this, QuikTrip still wants to come to Effingham.
“We are committed to this area,” said Gwen Keen, QuikTrip’s real estate project manager, at the meeting.
Aisha Jefferson-Smith, a spokeswoman for the company, said, “QuikTrip is excited about coming to Effingham. We can’t wait to get there. I think the infrastructure of this location is a win-win for everyone.”
QuikTrip could generate between $100,000 and $200,000 of revenue for the city through sales tax, according to City Administrator Steve Miller.
Between the opposition and potential economic benefits, the city commissioners are currently divided on their views.
“This is a real win for the city from an economic standpoint,” said City Commissioner Larry Micenheimer.
In the meeting, he called the proposal a “winning lottery ticket,” adding that all the city had to do was cash it in.
“I have no reason to be opposed to it,” he said.
Part of Micenheimer’s reasoning for his support is the project’s similarity, he claims, to previous development projects.
“It’s eerily similar to the construction of the Speedway truckstop,” Micenheimer said.
Four years ago a similar public outcry arose when Speedway wanted to build a location on W. Fayette Avenue. Despite the resistance, the city approved the proposal.
City Commissioner Libby Moeller, who served on the Plan Commission before joining City Council, doesn’t see the similarities.
“I believe comparison to the most recent Speedway project is apples and oranges. There are two different set of circumstances,” Moeller said.
Moeller stood in opposition to the development at the meeting and confirmed her opposition afterwards, but said she will continue to learn about the project
“I am answering phone calls and emails from citizens and business owners in the Effingham area. I’m encouraging those contacts to not only reach out to me but my fellow councilmen and the mayor to express their concern or support,” Moeller said.
City Commissioner Hank Stephens, who has worked with the city in various capacities for four decades, says that this is a tough call.
“I am trying to look at the pros and cons of the project, and I have found that no clear answer is emerging,” said Stephens.
Stephens said he values the input of the Plan Commission, but that they didn’t offer much reasoning for their rezoning denial beyond public opinion of the project.
“While we rightly encourage public participation in the rezoning process, the presence of opposition alone should not dictate whether a rezoning is approved or not,” Stephens said.
Stephens has experience with making tough calls in the face of public opposition. He served the city in the 1980s when there was opposition to a Petro gas station and in the 1990s when people opposed the Banker Street overpass, both of which Stephens feels were wins for the city in the long term.
Stephens said he plans on gathering further information on the topic to inform his vote.
While City Council weighs the decision, area business owners aren’t comfortable with the proposal.
“It would be detrimental to my business in the short term,” said Paul Gutman, owner of Legacy Harley-Davidson, a motorcycle dealership in the area. “I’ve got major safety concerns about my customers.”
When the interstate underwent construction work several years ago, Gutman noticed a decline in his customers. He attributes it to the fact that motorcyclists tend to avoid dangerous road conditions, like construction zones or areas with high amounts of truck traffic.
“They should listen to what the Planning Commission said,” Gutman said.
Dean Bingham, president of development company Agracel, believes the travel center could benefit the city but he has one problem with it.
“It’ll clean up kind of a blighted corner,” Bingham said, adding as a consumer he likes the idea of a new option for hot food in the area.
Bingham’s driving concern is car traffic diverting down the area’s smaller roads, like Willenborg Street. It and the other side roads don’t have sidewalks and Bingham is worried that could pose a danger to pedestrians.
“The reason I’ve spoken up is to make sure that we secure that funding for Willenborg,” he said.
City staff said at the meeting that road upgrades are possible, but that they can’t commit to projects like that without direction from the City Council.
