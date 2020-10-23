An Effingham County man in his 90s and a Shelby County woman in her 70s who had each tested positive for COVID-19 have died, according to state and local officials.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday also reported the deaths of two COVID-19 patients in Christian County, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s.
Meanwhile, the Effingham County Health Department reported Thursday that 32 additional county residents have tested positive COVID-19. The Shelby County Health Department announced Friday that 16 additional county residents have tested positive, among them an 84-year-old man who has been hospitalized.
The IDPH said 51 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
The counties are: Adams, Bond, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, DeKalb, Douglas, Edwards, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Gallatin, Greene, Hamilton, Henderson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Lee, Macon, Macoupin, McDonough, McHenry, Mercer, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rock Island, Saline, Shelby, Stephenson, Union, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, and Winnebago.
Since the pandemic began, IDPH is reporting a total of 364,033 cases, including 9,418 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
