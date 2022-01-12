On Jan. 11 at approximately 1:11 pm, the Effingham Police Department responded to 105 W. Jefferson to conduct a welfare check on an individual at one of the apartments in that complex.
Officers arrived and found a male unresponsive at the residence. The individual was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital Emergency Room by Abbott EMS. Also assisting at the scene of the incident was the Effingham Fire Department.
The male, identified as Jeremy Bertiaux, 43, of Effingham, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The Effingham County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the Emergency Room. A preliminary investigation indicated there was no trauma or injury to Bertiaux. Medical records and toxicology samples were obtained by the coroner’s office.
The death remains under investigation by the Effingham County Coroner’s Office and the Effingham Police Department.
