Dementia Special Report

Over the past two months, a team of reporters from CHNI newspapers has been exploring the many painful aspects of dementia, its impacts, costs and possible treatments and more, for a multi-part special report that contains a lot of important information for patients and caregivers. Our team has also looked at the development of drugs that have shown promising signs for slowing the development of, but not yet curing, dementia.

Dementia can strike at a younger age

AUSTIN — Among the growing number of Americans diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, there is a small but significant percentage who are stricken with the disease at an early age.

Caring for people with dementia

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — When Holly Edmondson was in nursing school 30 years ago, she says she was taught that the goal for people with dementia was to reorient them to the present.

Cost of dementia on the rise

AUSTIN — Every 65 seconds, someone in America develops Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. With it comes the average lifetime cost of $392,000.

Worker shortage for dementia patients impacting care

A critical shortage of clinicians and front-line workers to support increasing numbers of Alzheimer’s patients is impacting dementia care, advocates say, leaving families with limited options and raising concerns about the health care system's ability to care for an aging population.

