Over the past two months, a team of reporters from CHNI newspapers has been exploring the many painful aspects of dementia, its impacts, costs and possible treatments and more, for a multi-part special report that contains a lot of important information for patients and caregivers. Our team has also looked at the development of drugs that have shown promising signs for slowing the development of, but not yet curing, dementia.
Monthly bills came due; taxes, too. Frank Duffy had the money to pay. What he was losing was the capability.
Effingham has been designated a Dementia Friendly Community by the Illinois Cognitive Resour…
ELGIN – People living with dementia often can’t go to the library to check out their favorite book or movie. So the staff at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin comes to them.
Indiana Rep. Greg Porter has two jobs. One is serving his downtown Indianapolis district at the statehouse. The other is taking care of his 94-year-old mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease.
When Janice Guzman’s elderly mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago, she put aside her dream of pursuing a career in criminal justice to become a personal caregiver.
Caregiving can be mentally, emotionally and physically exhausting.
AUSTIN — Among the growing number of Americans diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, there is a small but significant percentage who are stricken with the disease at an early age.
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — When Holly Edmondson was in nursing school 30 years ago, she says she was taught that the goal for people with dementia was to reorient them to the present.
The risk of developing dementia comes with age, but dementia is not a normal part of aging.
AUSTIN — Every 65 seconds, someone in America develops Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. With it comes the average lifetime cost of $392,000.
Engineered molecules carrying Alzheimer’s therapies to the brain.
A critical shortage of clinicians and front-line workers to support increasing numbers of Alzheimer’s patients is impacting dementia care, advocates say, leaving families with limited options and raising concerns about the health care system's ability to care for an aging population.
With voices ringing out in the background, Sandi Lubrant was all smiles sharing how much it meant to bring the Singing Hills Chorus back together for a summer singalong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.