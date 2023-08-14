Over the past two months, a team of reporters from CHNI newspapers has been exploring the many painful aspects of dementia, its impacts, costs and possible treatments and more, for a multi-part special report that contains a lot of important information for patients and caregivers. Our team has also looked at the development of drugs that have shown promising signs for slowing the development of, but not yet curing, dementia.

Dementia a growing concern as U.S. population ages Monthly bills came due; taxes, too. Frank Duffy had the money to pay. What he was losing was the capability.

Effingham is a Dementia Friendly Community Effingham has been designated a Dementia Friendly Community by the Illinois Cognitive Resour…

Illinois cities join national effort to create dementia-friendly communities ELGIN – People living with dementia often can't go to the library to check out their favorite book or movie. So the staff at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin comes to them.

State lawmakers, programs increase focus on dementia care Indiana Rep. Greg Porter has two jobs. One is serving his downtown Indianapolis district at the statehouse. The other is taking care of his 94-year-old mother, who has Alzheimer's disease.

Lack of training on dementia care a key concern When Janice Guzman’s elderly mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago, she put aside her dream of pursuing a career in criminal justice to become a personal caregiver.

Dementia can strike at a younger age AUSTIN — Among the growing number of Americans diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, there is a small but significant percentage who are stricken with the disease at an early age.

Caring for people with dementia TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — When Holly Edmondson was in nursing school 30 years ago, she says she was taught that the goal for people with dementia was to reorient them to the present.

How dementia differs from normal memory loss through aging The risk of developing dementia comes with age, but dementia is not a normal part of aging.

Cost of dementia on the rise AUSTIN — Every 65 seconds, someone in America develops Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. With it comes the average lifetime cost of $392,000.

Worker shortage for dementia patients impacting care A critical shortage of clinicians and front-line workers to support increasing numbers of Alzheimer's patients is impacting dementia care, advocates say, leaving families with limited options and raising concerns about the health care system's ability to care for an aging population.