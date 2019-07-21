Three people from Missouri died in a four-vehicle crash over the weekend, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Asllan Pino, 59, of Chesterfield, Michigan, was traveling eastbound on Interstate-70 Saturday at 11 a.m. at mile post 90 four miles west of Effingham in a 2019 Peterbuilt. Virgina E. Abrams, 59, of Wildwood, Missouri, was traveling in the same location in a 2019 GMC, and Jamie Hugh Smith, 39, of Lake City, Florida, was also at the same location, traveling in a 2020 Freightliner; a fourth unknown vehicle was also at the same location.
The vehicles were in a construction zone and came to a stop for an unknown reason. Authorities said Pino failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of Abrams vehicle. Pino's unit pushed Abrams' vehicle into a 1999 utility semi trailer being towed by Smith and then struck the concrete center line dividing wall before coming to rest between the concrete wall and Smith's unit.
ISP said it was reported that a fourth vehicle, a truck-tractor semi-trailer, was struck by Smith's unit but did not receive damage, so the driver continued on. Abrams was deceased as a result of the incident, and two passengers in her vehicle, Mathew A. Murphy, 63, and Marleen E. Murphy, 61, both of Wildwood, Missouri, were transported to St. John's Hospital in Springfield where they died due to their injuries.
Additional passengers in Abrams vehicle, Bob E. Abrams, 66, of Wildwood, Missouri, and Janice F. Smart, 68, of St. Charles, Missouri, were injured and taken to St. John's Hospital for treatment. A passenger in Pino's unit, Ancelmo James Campos, 35, of Toledo, Ohio, was flown to St. John's Hospital by ARCH Air Medical Services.
Illinois State Police District 12, Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction unit and the Effingham County Coroner’s office are continuing the investigation.
