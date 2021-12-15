An Effingham County grand jury on Wednesday indicted the husband of a former Effingham day care operator on eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault against four boys under the age of 5, according to Assistant State's Attorney Rob Scales.
Martin D. Hubbard, 66, 1011 E. Grove Place, Effingham, remains jailed on $800,000 bond after his arrest at about noon on Monday. He must post 10% to be released.
Hubbard's wife, Maria Hubbard, operated Mother Hubbard's Daycare & Preschool at the same address, according to the in-home facility's website.
"Martin has joined me at Mother Hubbard’s Daycare in the last couple of years as my 'assistant,' and I have been been a child care provider since 1990," Maria Hubbard wrote in the "about" section of the website.
The indictments allege that Martin Hubbard touched the penis of each boy and forced each to touch his own penis between May and August of this year at the day care, according to Scales. The Class X felonies carry sentences of up to 60 years. If convicted on the counts related to at least two of the boys, the mandatory sentence is life in prison, Scales noted.
Martin Hubbard is well known in the community.
He served as cook for 25 years for the annual Christmas Day dinner organized by FISH. He told the Effingham Daily News in 2019 that would be his last year volunteering for the duty.
He also served as president of the former Rosebud Theatre, resigning in 2014 amid financial troubles at the venue, which would later be reborn as the Effingham Performance Center.
Scales said Mother Hubbard's Daycare is now closed, but he did not know when that happened. A spokesman for the Department of Children and Family Services, which oversees the licensing of day cares, said Maria Hubbard surrendered her in-home daycare license on Nov. 18 while DCFS was conducting its own investigation, which had not yet concluded by that time. That means she won't be able apply for another license for a year, the spokesman said.
"It was my understanding the business remained open after the investigation began" in August, Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said in an interview. "And I will tell you this, the police department strongly objected to that action. I don't want to speak for DCFS, but in the past I know they will generally, in cases like this, institute a safety plan. I don't know if that's the case here or not. I will tell you, when this first began, we were very adamant in our objections – that the place remain closed."
The DCFS spokesman was looking into those circumstances but could not immediately comment on Wednesday afternoon.
McFarland said there was little else police could do regarding the day care as the criminal investigation proceeded.
"When we have children that are victims of crimes such as this, our priority is the safety and mental well-being of our victims," he said. "So, we take our time to make sure that what we are doing doesn't cause additional harm to our victims. There are people we reach out to to assist us in that matter and then, as in any case, sometimes physical evidence is collected and sometimes that takes time to get analyzed by the crime lab."
Martin Hubbard is represented by Effingham County Public Defender Scott Schmidt, who could not be reached for comment.
