Celebrating a birthday during a pandemic, especially with social distancing, can be a challenge. However, one family found a way.
The front yard of Janice Niemerg’s home in Teutopolis was dotted with pinwheels and balloons in a variety of colors Tuesday. A banner proclaimed “Happy Birthday Mom!” in multicolored print, while another sign proclaimed 85 years young.
But what’s a celebration without people?
A parade of about 20 cars, minivans and even a firetruck drove past Niemerg’s house honking horns and displaying well wishes on cardboard signs, with balloons to complete the festive display.
“She’s turning 85. I would hate to have her sit by herself all day,” said daughter Mary Jo Probst, who planned the day with her sisters.
The mother of eight living children, 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren said she didn’t want a birthday party. She just wanted to see her kids and grandchildren for her birthday.
Her children felt she deserved more.
“We want to celebrate her anyway we can during COVID-19,” said daughter Karen Runde.
Niemerg was pleasantly surprised.
“You can’t go out to restaurants or anywhere right now,” she said. “It’s amazing what the kids came up with and it was a different way to celebrate during this virus time.”
