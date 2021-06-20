The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to announce the recent promotion of Sergeant Darin Deters to Lieutenant.
In this new position Lieutenant Deters will act as the Department Head of Investigations, assigning cases for further investigation and supervising all major case crimes. He will also serve as a member of the Sheriff’s Command Staff.
Deters began his career at the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office in 2002, when he was hired as a Part-time Correctional Officer. In 2003 he went to full-time status and in 2007 he was hired as a Deputy Sheriff. He was assigned to Investigations as a Detective in 2013, and was promoted to Corporal as a Detective in 2017, and then to Sergeant in 2019. Deters is also a Lead Homicide Investigator and serves on the Illinois State Police Child Death Task Force.
Lieutenant Deters is a 2002 graduate of Lake Land College with an Associate’s Degree in Administration of Justice. He is a 2004 graduate of St. Clair County Correctional Academy and a 2007 Graduate of the University of Illinois Police Training Institute’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy. He recently graduated from the Illinois Law Enforcement Executive Institute Basic Supervisory Course, administered by Western Illinois University. Darin resides in Effingham.
Sheriff Kuhns adds that, “Darin is a valued member of my Command Staff. He is excellent at working under pressure and dealing with critical incidents. He brings a lot of experience to administration from his years of working in Investigations. Please join me in congratulating Darin on his good work and promotion.”
