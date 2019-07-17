The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a warning that “dangerous heat” will arrive Thursday and stick around until Sunday.
But for some, being out in the heat is necessary.
For folks like firefighters, it is inevitable that working outside in the heat will happen this week, whether it is for a fire alarm, structure fire, medical assist or vehicle crash.
NWS said an excessive heat warning will be in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures for this area will hover in the mid-90s daily with the heat index reaching 105 to 110.
On Wednesday, just before noon, when the temperature was recorded at 93 degrees F, four personnel from the Effingham Fire Department responded to a call at Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse, in response to a fire alarm. Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza said the call was triggered by a shorted-out ground wire in the cooking hood. The restaurant remained open.
Firefighter Ken Hayes was among those prepared in his full gear for whatever came his way.
“This is like putting your snowsuit on in the summertime,” said Hayes. “That’s what I equate it to. And the faster your heart goes, the hotter you get.”
When fire is added to the equation, he said, “it’s pretty hot.”
Working outside in their turnout gear takes a toll on the team, Kulesza said. While turnout gear keeps the heat out and firefighters safe in a fire, the gear also keeps the heat in, he said.
“In excessive heat, we try taking more frequent breaks and we push water and electrolytes,” said Kulesza. “What would be 30 to 45 minutes on a regular day, will get cut in half on hot days. We rotate them (personnel) out more quickly and dress them down during the breaks to help cool off.”
“We will also call in a lot more people to help us, so we are not wearing people out,” said Kulesza. “These guys are working 24-hour shifts, so calls in this heat wear them down during the heat we are having.”
Elsewhere on Wednesday, a construction worker found some shade and just a slight breeze to have lunch in and get out of a non-air-conditioned building he was working in. Seated on a block with a water jug and lunch, he said it was a nice break.
Clark Williamson, 24, of Effingham works with Wohltman Construction. They're renovating a building at Jefferson Avenue and Banker Street.
There was a 7 mph wind speed recorded around noon with temps in the low 90s.
“In the shade here, it is a lot cooler than inside the building,” said Williamson. “We drink a lot of water during the day to stay hydrated and there are fans running in the building, too.”
Both the Effingham County and Effingham City Emergency Management agencies have sent out warnings and alerts asking people to take precautions.
“High temperatures forecasted could lead to heat-related illness,” said Pamela Jacobs, county EMA director. “We want everyone to stay safe during this excessive heat and want to make sure they know what to do if they need help staying cool this weekend.”
Kim Tegeler, Effingham Emergency Management Agency coordinator, reminded people in a Facebook post to “look before you lock” that a child or pet isn’t left unattended in a vehicle.
“A child’s body absorbs more heat on a hot day than an adult’s body,” said Tegeler in the post. “Temperatures inside a car on a 90-degree day can climb to between 120 and 150 degrees in minutes.”
She added that the city will open cooling shelters as the need occurs, but in the meantime, folks without air conditioning should visit places that are cool inside, such as the local library or a relative's home.
The Effingham County Health Department added that symptoms of heat-related illness include headache, skin that is hot to the touch, increased body temperature, loss of consciousness, seizures and irregular heartbeat.
“Individuals with chronic health conditions should be monitored because they may be more susceptible to the heat,” said Karen Feldkamp, with the county health department. “Residents are encouraged to also make preparations for their pets to stay hydrated and cool, as well.”
Anyone in need of emergency cooling should contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 217-342-2102, which will put you in touch with heat-relief sources.
Dawn Schabbing can be reached at dawn.schabbing@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7151, ext. 138
