ALTAMONT — Members of the Altamont Fire Department were dispatched to Schultz’s Dairy Bar at 600 South Main Street Monday evening after a passerby happened to witness smoke coming out of the duct work of the structure.
According to Altamont Fire Chief Jon Becker when firefighters arrived on scene, there were flames on a stove. They used a cold fire extinguisher to put out the flames and no hoses were deployed from the firetrucks responding to the scene. He said the fire was contained to a stovetop.
Becker said he made the decision to call the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s because the business was closed Friday evening and the only people in the building were the cleaning crew and they hadn’t been doing any cooking. The business permanently closed last week.
Firefighters remained on the scene until 9:30 p.m. while a fire marshal investigated the cause of the fire. Public Information Officer for the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office F.C. Fultz said Tuesday the cause of the fire is undetermined and the investigation is continuing.
Becker said the only physical damage to the property was to the stove and some smoke damage.
Becker said 12 volunteer firefighters responded to the scene. Assisting at the scene were members of the Altamont Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.