Fire at Schultz's Dairy Bar

The Altamont Fire Department responded to a call at 6:15 p.m. Monday evening for a fire at Schultz’s Dairy Bar, located at 600 South Main Street in Altamont. According to Altamont Fire Chief Jon Becker, firefighters were on the scene until 9:30 p.m. Becker said he called in the Illinois State Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire.

 Charles Mills | Daily News

ALTAMONT — Members of the Altamont Fire Department were dispatched to Schultz’s Dairy Bar at 600 South Main Street Monday evening after a passerby happened to witness smoke coming out of the duct work of the structure.

According to Altamont Fire Chief Jon Becker when firefighters arrived on scene, there were flames on a stove. They used a cold fire extinguisher to put out the flames and no hoses were deployed from the firetrucks responding to the scene. He said the fire was contained to a stovetop.

Becker said he made the decision to call the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s because the business was closed Friday evening and the only people in the building were the cleaning crew and they hadn’t been doing any cooking. The business permanently closed last week.

Firefighters remained on the scene until 9:30 p.m. while a fire marshal investigated the cause of the fire. Public Information Officer for the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office F.C. Fultz said Tuesday the cause of the fire is undetermined and the investigation is continuing.

Becker said the only physical damage to the property was to the stove and some smoke damage.

Becker said 12 volunteer firefighters responded to the scene. Assisting at the scene were members of the Altamont Police Department.

Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 217-347-7151 ext. 126.

Tags

Reporter/Videographer

Charles Mills is reporter and videographer for the Effingham Daily News. A 1983 graduate of Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, he worked as senior video editor for a Nashville television station. He is a native of Vandalia.